Hampshire is OK but not a Super League fullback
Dawson was good, the centres were hot & cold , Higson was awful.
Reynolds' play was too predictable, Ridyard was anonymous.
The pack was second rate, Higham, Hock & Hopkins were the pick of a bad bunch, Weston is not a SL prop.
We were second best by a long way and the bubble isn't burst but it is leaking.
Dawson was good, the centres were hot & cold , Higson was awful.
Reynolds' play was too predictable, Ridyard was anonymous.
The pack was second rate, Higham, Hock & Hopkins were the pick of a bad bunch, Weston is not a SL prop.
We were second best by a long way and the bubble isn't burst but it is leaking.