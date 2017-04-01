WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Widnes!

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:38 pm
Iggy79 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 651
Cokey wrote:
Iggy,i don't think anyone has blamed the ref today so far. My question is,does anyone know how to fix what we have produced today?


I'm not saying anyone has. It was in anticipation of the usual cack spouted in defence of our team

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:47 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11266
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Iggy,i don't think anyone has blamed the ref today so far. My question is,does anyone know how to fix what we have produced today?

Derek there are a couple of guys sat at the back of me in the West Stand,they blame the Ref every week,how do we address our problems?For me our tackling needs to improve a couple of games ago we had a You're NOT going to score attitude,that ideal has vanished,and we don't look like scoring from our own half , only close to the line.
Is McNallys return one answer ?I don't think so,I also don't think Riddy is fit,and Weston looked out of his depth,I have faith in Jukesy and his backroom staff to sort it out,Jukesy isn't afraid to tell it as it is.Only Mickey,Hoppy, Hock,HH,Brown,and Crooks looked interested ,we've not become a bad team in just over a week, but do miss Drinky,get Stewart and Corey P,back and a change of attitude and we can still beat the Cats next week.Charlie knows. :thumb:

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:00 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1415
I overlooked Sam in my post Charlie, you're right, he was solid ..... Matty Dawson got stuck in too.

Can't believe he walked that crash ball between the posts though, half the North Stand new it was coming, Widnes are every bit a poor side, just not as poor as us today.

Get Cory & Stewart back & get Dayne fit & we will be ok, Pellisier is a hot/cold type, we need him on the boil.

DB, Jukesy & Co should be on the hunt for a centre but not get the 1st that comes available, then get Mitch back to FB. Rocky needs some mentoring I think.

Should we survive this season then I foresee several personel changes for 2018.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:07 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3071
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek there are a couple of guys sat at the back of me in the West Stand,they blame the Ref every week,how do we address our problems?For me our tackling needs to improve a couple of games ago we had a You're NOT going to score attitude,that ideal has vanished,and we don't look like scoring from our own half , only close to the line.
Is McNallys return one answer ?I don't think so,I also don't think Riddy is fit,and Weston looked out of his depth,I have faith in Jukesy and his backroom staff to sort it out,Jukesy isn't afraid to tell it as it is.Only Mickey,Hoppy, Hock,HH,Brown,and Crooks looked interested ,we've not become a bad team in just over a week, but do miss Drinky,get Stewart and Corey P,back and a change of attitude and we can still beat the Cats next week.Charlie knows. :thumb:


You start by never underestimating the opposition.This one is a learning curve for Juksey in my eyes.
Image

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:12 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5155
Location: lowton
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek there are a couple of guys sat at the back of me in the West Stand,they blame the Ref every week,how do we address our problems?For me our tackling needs to improve a couple of games ago we had a You're NOT going to score attitude,that ideal has vanished,and we don't look like scoring from our own half , only close to the line.
Is McNallys return one answer ?I don't think so,I also don't think Riddy is fit,and Weston looked out of his depth,I have faith in Jukesy and his backroom staff to sort it out,Jukesy isn't afraid to tell it as it is.Only Mickey,Hoppy, Hock,HH,Brown,and Crooks looked interested ,we've not become a bad team in just over a week, but do miss Drinky,get Stewart and Corey P,back and a change of attitude and we can still beat the Cats next week.Charlie knows. :thumb:


charlie how are you pal , blaming the ref when your team is losing is a product of being a rl fan . i much prefer constructive criticism. regarding riddy , neil said he is fit , i get told he is in the top 5 in fitness stats at leigh . riddyis a local lad who wears the badge with pride it must have been hard not getting in the side but riddy will not lie down . he will prove people wrong like he did several times before . mcnally is not the answer believe me . neil as a tough job on the expectations of some leigh fans after a couple of wins against some poor sides . better to look at the big picture . this current team needs scrapping and start again , easy said than done i know but this current team won't last another season in sl . according to derek he as spent 1.25 m on reaching sl well he will have to spend that year in year out as he spent this years money ? we need a younger squad not aged aussies and over paid pension seeking players i would like to know who advised derek on players . i don't think this is neil's team it's dereks coached by neil the vea signing was a mistake . tickle is no longer a super league player green is a disaster this is my opinion i know we all have one .

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:20 pm
Centurino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 68
A chill pill is in order. As a newly promoted Championship side it was always going to take time to adapt to Super League. And from the first 6 games, zero were penciled in as winners - and they won 3. This is probably the come down from that emotion. And it was evident last year that Ridyard and Drinkwater are a dynamic partnership. Patience is required on that one.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:23 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11266
Location: blackpool tower circus
atomic wrote:
You start by never underestimating the opposition.This one is a learning curve for Juksey in my eyes.

Atomic, I've been saying all week Widnes wouldn't come to the LSV and lie down, they proved me right,they looked eager and hungry,whereas we looked tired and jaded,I really do think Jukesy will sort out the problems but we must get back to tackling hard next week .

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:28 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 436
Hpck and Hansen ok rest were crap

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:37 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11266
Location: blackpool tower circus
mr. chairman wrote:
charlie how are you pal , blaming the ref when your team is losing is a product of being a rl fan . i much prefer constructive criticism. regarding riddy , neil said he is fit , i get told he is in the top 5 in fitness stats at leigh . riddyis a local lad who wears the badge with pride it must have been hard not getting in the side but riddy will not lie down . he will prove people wrong like he did several times before . mcnally is not the answer believe me . neil as a tough job on the expectations of some leigh fans after a couple of wins against some poor sides . better to look at the big picture . this current team needs scrapping and start again , easy said than done i know but this current team won't last another season in sl . according to derek he as spent 1.25 m on reaching sl well he will have to spend that year in year out as he spent this years money ? we need a younger squad not aged aussies and over paid pension seeking players i would like to know who advised derek on players . i don't think this is neil's team it's dereks coached by neil the vea signing was a mistake . tickle is no longer a super league player green is a disaster this is my opinion i know we all have one .

Good evening Keith, myself I could be better, had a poor couple of weeks recently, but plenty worse off than me so I'm not moaning,thanks for asking anyway. :thumb:
I always respect your views and opinions as you know the game inside out,its only my opinion on Riddys fitness there could be another problem elsewhere,I was never convinced about Vea though he did improve recently, was very ineffective today though,as where Green, Weston, and Tickle,I'm not privy to what the players earn ,it's not really my business but I do think we must improve in the next few weeks ,with Salford ,Hull, and Saints coming up after the Cats game,we need to get Drinky back on field soon , but it doesn't look likely,I'm not sure what the answer is in the halves,today's result could be the kick up the rear we need , I do hope.
