Wow, didn't see that shower of $#!T€ coming !
Poor, poor, poor & beyond poor.
Backed the lads with Mr Fred & an apology due to my mucka who backed them too on my advice.
Widnes are 'Garbage' & we made 'em look average.
A Championship standard performance today & K.R must be rubbing their hands.
Everyone knows that I am a champion of Ben Reynolds game often but today he was 'Utter C@RP', Rocky was Carp too & so was Riddy.
Well done Widnes, beat us in every area of the game today, forwards lost, backs lost, tackling diabolical, kicking game even worse. How do you not find touch ? Widnes found it every time & with good metres too. In play kicking from Leigh was predictable & $#OOT, straight to a defender most times.
AJ was off his game, Vea ineffective, Mr Tickle too old, even Dayne looked a shadow of his former self.
Only Gaz, H.H & Mitch + maybe Crooks come away with credit for me.
This slap tackling like schoolgirls is unacceptable.
Raging at that, maybe I will calm down later.
