Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:08 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1411
Wow, didn't see that shower of $#!T€ coming !

Poor, poor, poor & beyond poor.
Backed the lads with Mr Fred & an apology due to my mucka who backed them too on my advice.

Widnes are 'Garbage' & we made 'em look average.
A Championship standard performance today & K.R must be rubbing their hands.

Everyone knows that I am a champion of Ben Reynolds game often but today he was 'Utter C@RP', Rocky was Carp too & so was Riddy.

Well done Widnes, beat us in every area of the game today, forwards lost, backs lost, tackling diabolical, kicking game even worse. How do you not find touch ? Widnes found it every time & with good metres too. In play kicking from Leigh was predictable & $#OOT, straight to a defender most times.

AJ was off his game, Vea ineffective, Mr Tickle too old, even Dayne looked a shadow of his former self.
Only Gaz, H.H & Mitch + maybe Crooks come away with credit for me.

This slap tackling like schoolgirls is unacceptable.

Raging at that, maybe I will calm down later.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:17 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1411
Riddy on a 2 year contract ?
Tickle must only be 1 ?

Mickey's last season anyway *though he has been worth every penny*.

Still not convinced by Vea.

Need some youth & quality added to the squad soon.

I don't believe it's panic stations yet but the average age of the squad has been highlighted by many.

Lots to fix before the 8's.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:22 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1091
The difference was the decision making mostly at HB , we played dumb , they didn't , everything else was even
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:24 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 183
Riddy had his chance to shine today and didn't look like he wanted that chance to me. Not blaming him for the poor performance today but that was woeful by anyone's standards. Can't Ben Reynolds mix his kicking game up a little bit ? It's the same kick at the end of a set of 6 every week and getting really boring now . Ryan Hampshire does not bring a thing to our team and I've said it for weeks now and I will be glad to see Greg McNally back .If we don't play better and improve quickly we could struggle to pick up anymore points for a while * Fact *. A case of "Close but no cigar". Weston looked way off being match fit and was blowing after 10 mins which simply isn't good enough at this level, teams will see it and exploit it . Highlight of the day was the final whistle (Shocking is putting it mildly).
