Riddy had his chance to shine today and didn't look like he wanted that chance to me. Not blaming him for the poor performance today but that was woeful by anyone's standards. Can't Ben Reynolds mix his kicking game up a little bit ? It's the same kick at the end of a set of 6 every week and getting really boring now . Ryan Hampshire does not bring a thing to our team and I've said it for weeks now and I will be glad to see Greg McNally back .If we don't play better and improve quickly we could struggle to pick up anymore points for a while * Fact *. A case of "Close but no cigar". Weston looked way off being match fit and was blowing after 10 mins which simply isn't good enough at this level, teams will see it and exploit it . Highlight of the day was the final whistle (Shocking is putting it mildly).