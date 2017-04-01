WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Widnes!

Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:57 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7002
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
The second half at Wakefield pointed to this. I expected this and we'll done to them. A young side whose Half Backs killed us!

Arrogance? Players not up to it?

Plenty of hard work to do because on Paper, that was one of the poorest teams in Sl.

Catalans no great shakes either. Reality check needed.
TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:

That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!!

OOpps - nowt changes !!

Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !!

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:03 pm
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 454
Snowy wrote:
The second half at Wakefield pointed to this. I expected this and we'll done to them. A young side whose Half Backs killed us!

Arrogance? Players not up to it?

Plenty of hard work to do because on Paper, that was one of the poorest teams in Sl.

Catalans no great shakes either. Reality check needed.

and don't blame ref we were very poor

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:09 pm
reffy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3806
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Very poor, it highlights how good Drinkwater is.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:19 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2367
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
WTF was that! No enthusiasm in attack or defence, no creativity and poop kicking game. Missed Drinkwater massively and missed Stewart massively. Riddy was anonymous, so was Dayne. Higson was all over the place. Only players to come out with any credit were Micky, Hock Brown and Hansen.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:25 pm
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 404
Location: Butts vagas
THECherry&Whites wrote:
WTF was that! No enthusiasm in attack or defence, no creativity and poop kicking game. Missed Drinkwater massively and missed Stewart massively. Riddy was anonymous, so was Dayne. Higson was all over the place. Only players to come out with any credit were Micky, Hock Brown and Hansen.

I didn't go listened on radio Dayne never got mentioned once I thought he must of got injured in warm up,riddy is no where near super league standard when are people going to realise this,think we went in to this game just thinking we had to turn up which u can't do .

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:31 pm
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 454
old tony wrote:
I didn't go listened on radio Dayne never got mentioned once I thought he must of got injured in warm up,riddy is no where near super league standard when are people going to realise this,think we went in to this game just thinking we had to turn up which u can't do .

widnes kicking game was 100% if not more better than ours .widnes out enthused us just like wakefield did

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:42 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5151
Location: lowton
old tony wrote:
I didn't go listened on radio Dayne never got mentioned once I thought he must of got injured in warm up,riddy is no where near super league standard when are people going to

realise this,think we went in to this game just thinking we had to turn up which u can't do .


yeh i listened on radio gmr they said our forwards were shocking and we didn't want to know . i watched wakey on tv and they looked very good grix was a great signing for them

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:52 pm
Hindsfordleyther79
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 24, 2013 5:53 am
Posts: 320
Think widnes lost 4 players with head knocks too during the game so only had 13 players for a considerable time

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:56 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 284
Looks like Dereks gonna have to step in with his chequebook again

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:59 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5763
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Weird one this, you could tell by the the opening '5 or 10' minutes, Widnes 'wanted it more', and old cliche, but they did. Taking nothing away from Widnes, but that was abysmal from us. Play that next week, and the scoreline will be even bigger.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Users browsing this forum: Brummy Leyther, Budgiezilla, goodways sore chops, GUBRATS, Hasbag, Hindsfordleyther79, Iggy79, joanne callotte, Keiththered, Kiyan, Markypants, Mike1970, moxi1, old tony, Paul_Lyon, propforward 2338, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reffy, robsnan, Snowy, Ste100Centurions, Tron, Vikingsufferer, WVRLCMatt and 420 guests

