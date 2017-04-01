THECherry&Whites wrote: WTF was that! No enthusiasm in attack or defence, no creativity and poop kicking game. Missed Drinkwater massively and missed Stewart massively. Riddy was anonymous, so was Dayne. Higson was all over the place. Only players to come out with any credit were Micky, Hock Brown and Hansen.

I didn't go listened on radio Dayne never got mentioned once I thought he must of got injured in warm up,riddy is no where near super league standard when are people going to realise this,think we went in to this game just thinking we had to turn up which u can't do .