Catalans have always played Saturday and Leigh always try to play theirs on a Saturday I think like they did in the Championship. Dunno why Warrington are playing some on Saturdays as we (Wakefield) are playing them at their place on a Saturday afternoon in three weeks. Think there's only us and Cas left who have Sunday afternoon as their preferred day and even us two have had to shift loads of games round to avoid short turn arounds for Thursday games etc.