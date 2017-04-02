Uncle Rico wrote: I agree with you and 100%Wire, sure we await our first win and the rest of league are collectively further away (the winners in the top four and our neighbours scrapping it out at the bottom), BUT, there is a lot of difference drawing a game 22 - 8 down in comparison to losing that lead particularly when reviewed against the abject performance at Leigh and the surrender at Saints.



We need to back it up but at least we have something to back up

Couldnt agree more. We are by no means the finished article and sometimes still have brain farts (see Brown and Hughes passes which led to Hull tries), but we still showed some passion and desire to win that game. Had the game been on sky we may have won, had the ref made one different decision we may have won, had Gidley been stood 5yds further left when we took the last drop goal we would have won. Ok, so we only drew but we were in the mix with one of the leagues front runners and probably were the better team.We now have a performance (admittedly only 30mins or so) to build from, we know we can do it, we are looking a little more fluid in attack, our defensive kicks were good on the whole and the team looked like a team for once, not a ground of individuals.For the first time the season I have some confidence in the team so hopefully we can push on.