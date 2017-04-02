|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
Couldn't agree more, thought the exact same myself. Had we not turned it round yesterday and lost then this thread would be about 15 pages long and the Smith out thread would be at the top of the forum.
At least the supporters who turned out yesterday got behind the team even when behind. Good to see. Plenty to work on still but some good positive signs yesterday. A long way off where we need to be obviously, but if we can put our second half performance into action more often than not in the coming weeks we'll move up that table.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:20 pm
|
|
Good(ish) news doesn't suit the "Smith out" agenda, so will be ignored by those with that agenda.
|
|
Mon Apr 03, 2017 6:20 am
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
|
DAG wrote:
Couldn't agree more, thought the exact same myself. Had we not turned it round yesterday and lost then this thread would be about 15 pages long and the Smith out thread would be at the top of the forum.
At least the supporters who turned out yesterday got behind the team even when behind. Good to see. Plenty to work on still but some good positive signs yesterday. A long way off where we need to be obviously, but if we can put our second half performance into action more often than not in the coming weeks we'll move up that table.
A good(ish) second half performance does not make a season. The problems remain and will do so until a change in the coaching staff, followed by changes in the playing staff, occur. 2 of hull's tries yesterday came from a clear lack of any attacking plan or understanding of what they are supposed to be doing - we seem to have no set plays or they are so bad it masks their presence. In any case, after Saturday we are even further behind Widnes let alone the top 4 (which we have no chance of anyway)!
The news about the Crosby's baby does put things into perspective though.
|
|
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:38 am
|
|
DAG wrote:
Couldn't agree more, thought the exact same myself. Had we not turned it round yesterday and lost then this thread would be about 15 pages long and the Smith out thread would be at the top of the forum.
At least the supporters who turned out yesterday got behind the team even when behind. Good to see. Plenty to work on still but some good positive signs yesterday. A long way off where we need to be obviously, but if we can put our second half performance into action more often than not in the coming weeks we'll move up that table.
I agree with you and 100%Wire, sure we await our first win and the rest of league are collectively further away (the winners in the top four and our neighbours scrapping it out at the bottom), BUT, there is a lot of difference drawing a game 22 - 8 down in comparison to losing that lead particularly when reviewed against the abject performance at Leigh and the surrender at Saints.
We need to back it up but at least we have something to back up
|
|
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:47 am
|
|
We now have to beat Leeds.
I'd we fail to do so, we'll be back to square one confidence wise, further adrift at the bottom and at that point we really can steel ourselves for a very uncomfortable season.
If we win, momentum swings more in our favour after Saturday and there is a glimmer of hope we can get back up the table.
No ifs no buts - we need the right team selection, and an 80 minute performance from all 17 and any kind of win.
|
|
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:50 am
|
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree with you and 100%Wire, sure we await our first win and the rest of league are collectively further away (the winners in the top four and our neighbours scrapping it out at the bottom), BUT, there is a lot of difference drawing a game 22 - 8 down in comparison to losing that lead particularly when reviewed against the abject performance at Leigh and the surrender at Saints.
We need to back it up but at least we have something to back up
Couldnt agree more. We are by no means the finished article and sometimes still have brain farts (see Brown and Hughes passes which led to Hull tries), but we still showed some passion and desire to win that game. Had the game been on sky we may have won, had the ref made one different decision we may have won, had Gidley been stood 5yds further left when we took the last drop goal we would have won. Ok, so we only drew but we were in the mix with one of the leagues front runners and probably were the better team.
We now have a performance (admittedly only 30mins or so) to build from, we know we can do it, we are looking a little more fluid in attack, our defensive kicks were good on the whole and the team looked like a team for once, not a ground of individuals.
For the first time the season I have some confidence in the team so hopefully we can push on.
|
