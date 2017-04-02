100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
Couldn't agree more, thought the exact same myself. Had we not turned it round yesterday and lost then this thread would be about 15 pages long and the Smith out thread would be at the top of the forum.
At least the supporters who turned out yesterday got behind the team even when behind. Good to see. Plenty to work on still but some good positive signs yesterday. A long way off where we need to be obviously, but if we can put our second performance into action more often than not in the coming weeks we'll move up that table.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
