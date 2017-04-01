WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:53 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2991
Location: newton-le-willows
Yes ,once again some poor unforced handling errors were our downfall helped by some dodgy refs decisions.Luckily something managed to galvanise the team into something much more like the side from last season for the last 25 minutes & a certain amount of confidence returned as we held the ball better.Hopefully,if the team can carry that forward to next Friday we could actually beat Leeds. They need to work on some moves though then everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet, there were times today where some players didn't seem to know what part they were playing. They could & should have won today,considering 2 of Hull's tries were full length breakaways coming from our errors.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:38 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7686
Our errors or Browns
once a wire always a wire

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:59 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 675
rubber duckie wrote:
Our errors or Browns


The first one was obviously down to Brown throwing an intercept, the second was a poor pass from Hughes (Just what has happened to him?) to Ratchford, that he droppped.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:27 am
The Railwayman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 234
I was almost proud to brandish my Warrington top in the pub after the game. Clearly, as everybody has stated, the team is not performing to the standards we, or the players for that matter, expect but the grit and determination showed by the boys against Hull was magnificent. Most people forecasted a collapse when we both gifted Hull points and contrived to ruin every attacking opportunity we almost created. Yes we are still a way off but that was a truly gutsy performance when despite things going wrong the boys continued to battle. Let's take that into the Leeds game and build on that performance.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:12 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2016
Location: West Hull
with the poor second half from our boys with the errors we made I thought we where lucky to come away with a point great entertainment though thanks for the hospitality as always and good luck next week against the winos your now on the up with that great second half
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:19 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7686
fc-eaststander wrote:
with the poor second half from our boys with the errors we made I thought we where lucky to come away with a point great entertainment though thanks for the hospitality as always and good luck next week against the winos your now on the up with that great second half

Thanks for the kind words...
However we haven't gone upwards, in truth the gap widened with Widnes winning. I've given up wanting the Pies and likes to get beaten...I now want them all to win and the likes of Widnes and those around us to get beat instead.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
TF and the wire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1864
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, we're going to Dewsbury, que sera sera
One of the cave dwelling queuers.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:35 pm
100% Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3540
Location: The Gig In The Sky
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
[URL=http://www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]http://www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:17 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1345
Location: Warrington
100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
Agree was gutsy but let's not get carried away here as the team are miles off from where they + we know where they should be.Need to back it up next week or back to the drawing board + the million pound game gets closer.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:30 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8424
100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.



It's hard to get animated with 1 point from 14, sitting bottom of the league with an immovable coaching team and a barren season to look forward to.
