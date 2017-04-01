|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2991Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Yes ,once again some poor unforced handling errors were our downfall helped by some dodgy refs decisions.Luckily something managed to galvanise the team into something much more like the side from last season for the last 25 minutes & a certain amount of confidence returned as we held the ball better.Hopefully,if the team can carry that forward to next Friday we could actually beat Leeds. They need to work on some moves though then everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet, there were times today where some players didn't seem to know what part they were playing. They could & should have won today,considering 2 of Hull's tries were full length breakaways coming from our errors.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7686
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:59 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 675
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Our errors or Browns
The first one was obviously down to Brown throwing an intercept, the second was a poor pass from Hughes (Just what has happened to him?) to Ratchford, that he droppped.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:27 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 234
|
I was almost proud to brandish my Warrington top in the pub after the game. Clearly, as everybody has stated, the team is not performing to the standards we, or the players for that matter, expect but the grit and determination showed by the boys against Hull was magnificent. Most people forecasted a collapse when we both gifted Hull points and contrived to ruin every attacking opportunity we almost created. Yes we are still a way off but that was a truly gutsy performance when despite things going wrong the boys continued to battle. Let's take that into the Leeds game and build on that performance.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2016
Location: West Hull
|
with the poor second half from our boys with the errors we made I thought we where lucky to come away with a point great entertainment though thanks for the hospitality as always and good luck next week against the winos your now on the up with that great second half
|
FC TILL I DIE
COME ON U HULL
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7686
|
fc-eaststander wrote:
with the poor second half from our boys with the errors we made I thought we where lucky to come away with a point great entertainment though thanks for the hospitality as always and good luck next week against the winos your now on the up with that great second half
Thanks for the kind words...
However we haven't gone upwards, in truth the gap widened with Widnes winning. I've given up wanting the Pies and likes to get beaten...I now want them all to win and the likes of Widnes and those around us to get beat instead.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1864
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
|
Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, we're going to Dewsbury, que sera sera
|
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3540
Location: The Gig In The Sky
|
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
|
[URL=http://www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]http://www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1345
Location: Warrington
|
100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
Agree was gutsy but let's not get carried away here as the team are miles off from where they + we know where they should be.Need to back it up next week or back to the drawing board + the million pound game gets closer.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8424
|
100% Wire wrote:
You know what's bugged me since yesterday? Page after page after page after page of posts over the last few weeks while we've been abject (rightly so), but we show a bit of something yesterday, bit of guts and a bit of passion, and there's barely anything been posted.
It's hard to get animated with 1 point from 14, sitting bottom of the league with an immovable coaching team and a barren season to look forward to.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, ChampagneSuperRovers, Deus Dat Incrementum, Fatbelly, fc-eaststander, getdownmonkeyman, grifter, Jake the Peg, richmond, sirlesboyd, The Ghost of '99, Tiz Lad, Wanderer, Wigg'n, WireWireWire, Wytchfynder General and 282 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|