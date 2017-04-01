Yes ,once again some poor unforced handling errors were our downfall helped by some dodgy refs decisions.Luckily something managed to galvanise the team into something much more like the side from last season for the last 25 minutes & a certain amount of confidence returned as we held the ball better.Hopefully,if the team can carry that forward to next Friday we could actually beat Leeds. They need to work on some moves though then everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet, there were times today where some players didn't seem to know what part they were playing. They could & should have won today,considering 2 of Hull's tries were full length breakaways coming from our errors.