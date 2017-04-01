WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington v hull

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:16 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2864
Location: warrington
well only thing we number 1 on stats is kicking off, we have had plenty practice of that.

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:26 pm
Ashton Bears
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 756
Location: Around the three Sisters
Swap Brown and bring on Patton next game.

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:22 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 672
Point won? Point lost?

Given the choice of Gidley or Brown, I think I would bring Patton in for Gidley.

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:32 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3200
Well, I'm pleased to find I was a bit overly pessimistic.

Has to be considered a point gained. Sure, we haven't turned the corner or even reached it yet, but a loss after that second-half comeback would have been too much to stomach.

Now, we just have a little something to build on. Defensively, we only conceded one try from a genuine breakdown of our line. We must improve with the ball though, big time.
Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:53 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7682
Brown was terrible. His 1st half was one of disbelief.
Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:02 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1785
Location: Just turning your corner now
Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.
Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:46 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3443
Location: Ascolta il tuo cuore / Laura Pausini
1st half we were relegation fodder giving away a couple of ridiculous tries, and I was expecting a spanking. But the tide turned second half and our tries seemed to cut through the lack of self-belief. Wire certainly put in a lot of effort second half and suddenly started to click. I am not a fan of Russell but he ran rings around a big heavy Hull pack making very decent ground for us. He was a bit too quick for them as well when close to the line and well worth his hat trick. Gidley looked as though he had placed a bet on Hull to win from the number of errors he made, but he did keep the ball moving in attack. Hill looked pretty tired, Hughes and Westerman were a bit ponderous but I assume a lot of that was due to their tackling stint. Philbin only seemed to come on for the last three microseconds which surely was a mistake when we could have done with some fresh legs for the last 20 minutes. Atkins was a bit of a revelation - I thought we must be trialling a new forward when he kept hammering into the Hull defensive line.

For me it was a point lost because Hull were out on their feet for the last 15 minutes and we missed a relatively easy drop goal attempt late on. And I didn't hear the drum or chanting from the end of the South. It was left to the rest of us to shout Sneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyd ! as he fluffed a penalty kick and drop goal attempt late in the second half.

Same again next week please.

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:06 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17282
Location: Back in Hull.
We don't have a drum, to be honest I think Sneyd felt sorry for you after the way he played against you last season :wink:

Knew it would be tight, your team is full of internationals including a few current ones, I had a feeling you would beat us today, but disappointting to lose a 14 point lead, Houghton is massive for us so to take 3 points off you and Wigan away without him in pleasing.

Tough league this year, still think you will make the 8, must beat Leeds next week though.

Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:28 pm
matthew
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 572
Sorry about the technical hiccups today. One of our streams dropped out at 245 and a flurry of texts told us it had happened. I hope it did not spoil your enjoyment

Matthew and Gary
