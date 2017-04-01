1st half we were relegation fodder giving away a couple of ridiculous tries, and I was expecting a spanking. But the tide turned second half and our tries seemed to cut through the lack of self-belief. Wire certainly put in a lot of effort second half and suddenly started to click. I am not a fan of Russell but he ran rings around a big heavy Hull pack making very decent ground for us. He was a bit too quick for them as well when close to the line and well worth his hat trick. Gidley looked as though he had placed a bet on Hull to win from the number of errors he made, but he did keep the ball moving in attack. Hill looked pretty tired, Hughes and Westerman were a bit ponderous but I assume a lot of that was due to their tackling stint. Philbin only seemed to come on for the last three microseconds which surely was a mistake when we could have done with some fresh legs for the last 20 minutes. Atkins was a bit of a revelation - I thought we must be trialling a new forward when he kept hammering into the Hull defensive line.



For me it was a point lost because Hull were out on their feet for the last 15 minutes and we missed a relatively easy drop goal attempt late on. And I didn't hear the drum or chanting from the end of the South. It was left to the rest of us to shout Sneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyd ! as he fluffed a penalty kick and drop goal attempt late in the second half.



Same again next week please.