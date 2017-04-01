|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2864
Location: warrington
|
well only thing we number 1 on stats is kicking off, we have had plenty practice of that.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 756
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Swap Brown and bring on Patton next game.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 672
|
Point won? Point lost?
Given the choice of Gidley or Brown, I think I would bring Patton in for Gidley.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3200
|
Well, I'm pleased to find I was a bit overly pessimistic.
Has to be considered a point gained. Sure, we haven't turned the corner or even reached it yet, but a loss after that second-half comeback would have been too much to stomach.
Now, we just have a little something to build on. Defensively, we only conceded one try from a genuine breakdown of our line. We must improve with the ball though, big time.
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler
Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.
Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.
If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.
boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger
Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7682
|
Brown was terrible. His 1st half was one of disbelief.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1785
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3443
Location: Ascolta il tuo cuore / Laura Pausini
|
1st half we were relegation fodder giving away a couple of ridiculous tries, and I was expecting a spanking. But the tide turned second half and our tries seemed to cut through the lack of self-belief. Wire certainly put in a lot of effort second half and suddenly started to click. I am not a fan of Russell but he ran rings around a big heavy Hull pack making very decent ground for us. He was a bit too quick for them as well when close to the line and well worth his hat trick. Gidley looked as though he had placed a bet on Hull to win from the number of errors he made, but he did keep the ball moving in attack. Hill looked pretty tired, Hughes and Westerman were a bit ponderous but I assume a lot of that was due to their tackling stint. Philbin only seemed to come on for the last three microseconds which surely was a mistake when we could have done with some fresh legs for the last 20 minutes. Atkins was a bit of a revelation - I thought we must be trialling a new forward when he kept hammering into the Hull defensive line.
For me it was a point lost because Hull were out on their feet for the last 15 minutes and we missed a relatively easy drop goal attempt late on. And I didn't hear the drum or chanting from the end of the South. It was left to the rest of us to shout Sneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyd ! as he fluffed a penalty kick and drop goal attempt late in the second half.
Same again next week please.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17282
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
1st half we were relegation fodder giving away a couple of ridiculous tries, and I was expecting a spanking. But the tide turned second half and our tries seemed to cut through the lack of self-belief. Wire certainly put in a lot of effort second half and suddenly started to click. I am not a fan of Russell but he ran rings around a big heavy Hull pack making very decent ground for us. He was a bit too quick for them as well when close to the line and well worth his hat trick. Gidley looked as though he had placed a bet on Hull to win from the number of errors he made, but he did keep the ball moving in attack. Hill looked pretty tired, Hughes and Westerman were a bit ponderous but I assume a lot of that was due to their tackling stint. Philbin only seemed to come on for the last three microseconds which surely was a mistake when we could have done with some fresh legs for the last 20 minutes. Atkins was a bit of a revelation - I thought we must be trialling a new forward when he kept hammering into the Hull defensive line.
For me it was a point lost because Hull were out on their feet for the last 15 minutes and we missed a relatively easy drop goal attempt late on. And I didn't hear the drum or chanting from the end of the South. It was left to the rest of us to shout Sneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyd ! as he fluffed a penalty kick and drop goal attempt late in the second half.
Same again next week please.
We don't have a drum, to be honest I think Sneyd felt sorry for you after the way he played against you last season
Knew it would be tight, your team is full of internationals including a few current ones, I had a feeling you would beat us today, but disappointting to lose a 14 point lead, Houghton is massive for us so to take 3 points off you and Wigan away without him in pleasing.
Tough league this year, still think you will make the 8, must beat Leeds next week though.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 572
|
matthew wrote:
We will be on air at 240. Full commentary. Matthew and gary
Sorry about the technical hiccups today. One of our streams dropped out at 245 and a flurry of texts told us it had happened. I hope it did not spoil your enjoyment
Matthew and Gary
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, Barbed Wire, Blocker75, Brenio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, foggy, Froggy, garyhulsefan, Gazwire, giddyupoldfella, grifter, Hessle Roader, jackflash, karetaker, matthew, Mike1970, MSNbot Media, NtW, OFFTHECUFF, Oxford Exile, Pie Eyed, runningman29, salfordfan, The Ghost of '99, thelinesman, vitch, Wigg'n, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 539 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|