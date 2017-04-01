Well, I'm pleased to find I was a bit overly pessimistic.
Has to be considered a point gained. Sure, we haven't turned the corner or even reached it yet, but a loss after that second-half comeback would have been too much to stomach.
Now, we just have a little something to build on. Defensively, we only conceded one try from a genuine breakdown of our line. We must improve with the ball though, big time.
