WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington v hull

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Warrington v hull

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:16 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2864
Location: warrington
well only thing we number 1 on stats is kicking off, we have had plenty practice of that.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:26 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 756
Location: Around the three Sisters
Swap Brown and bring on Patton next game.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:22 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 672
Point won? Point lost?

Given the choice of Gidley or Brown, I think I would bring Patton in for Gidley.

Re: Warrington v hull

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:32 pm
just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3200
Well, I'm pleased to find I was a bit overly pessimistic.

Has to be considered a point gained. Sure, we haven't turned the corner or even reached it yet, but a loss after that second-half comeback would have been too much to stomach.

Now, we just have a little something to build on. Defensively, we only conceded one try from a genuine breakdown of our line. We must improve with the ball though, big time.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, anijay, anthonyspiers, barham red, Builth Wells Wire, Fletcher-end-red, garyhulsefan, grifter, just_browny, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Mike1970, NtW, Old Timer No 4, Oxford Exile, richmond, rubber duckie, runningman29, scott-the-red, Smiffy27, suffolk rhinos, Superblue, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, Wire Weaver, Wireman Sam, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 536 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,2902,29575,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
24-31
WIDNES
  
...Latest
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
6-16
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Half time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  