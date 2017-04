I have three young girls. A 6y/o, and 3y/o and an 11month old and I was actually heartbroken for the guy when this was announced before kick off. I hadn't seen any of the social media notifications about his little girl so was completely unaware of the situation until the announcement. Id be devastated if I lost any of mine so I can only imagine what him and his family are going through right now.

Condolences to him and his family and our thoughts (the full RL family) are with him at this time.