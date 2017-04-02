Whether you are a young parent or an older one whose kids are adults themselves nothing in life prepares you for losing a child. Time doesn't heal ,there is always a black hole there,but it does get easier & at least Dom & his partner are young enough to start again.
Sincere condolences & best wishes for the future.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, BornagainLeyther, Builth Wells Wire, Ganson's Optician, getdownmonkeyman, HuddsRL5, jj86, matthew, ninearches, pattiecake, Shazbaz, Straight outta the zoo, TF and the wire, The Railwayman, Wireman Sam, Wolf Hall and 368 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|