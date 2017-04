Brenio wrote: Leigh 24 Widnes 37

Good to get the first win under our belts and to also leave Wire at the foot of the table.

On the down side we also lost 4 more players to injury.

All swings and roundabouts I suppose

You guys came out with 'all guns blazing' whilst we didn't even have a gun !! Second best throughout, even we levelled at 12-12, we didn't deserve it. Your 'halfbacks' were so much better than ours, and your pack 'nullified' ours, which is our only real asset. Our backs are poor SL standard (with ball in hand)....and we got what we deserved - NOTHING.Well done.....