rollin thunder wrote: the gouging that only exists in the eyes of those with an anti Leeds agenda. just like the hardaker homophobic claims, (the second one), this was a sensible debate until now.

Everyone has biases though pal, don't pretend you'd give anyone from Wigan the same benefit of the doubt you afford Leeds players.And i thought you were being quite sensible until you mentioned Tomkins getting a ban. May as well make it tag rugby if that's a ban!