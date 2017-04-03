From today's press conference:
On Oliver Gildart: “He’s seeing a neurologist today. It’s a serious back injury and he’ll be out for two to three months.” SW
On the incident: “We’ll let the powers that be deal with it. My job is to get the team ready for Thursday.” SW
On Oliver Gildart: “He’s seeing a neurologist today. It’s a serious back injury and he’ll be out for two to three months.” SW
On the incident: “We’ll let the powers that be deal with it. My job is to get the team ready for Thursday.” SW