Re: Gildart

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:59 am
From today's press conference:

On Oliver Gildart: “He’s seeing a neurologist today. It’s a serious back injury and he’ll be out for two to three months.” SW

On the incident: “We’ll let the powers that be deal with it. My job is to get the team ready for Thursday.” SW
Re: Gildart

Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:07 pm
What a nightmare for Gildart who was playing his way into the England squad on his early season form.

However long Ferres gets won't help Wigan one iota. We don't play them again until July. I'm pretty sure it won't be forgotten though.
Re: Gildart

Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:16 pm
I wonder how the disciplinary will view that "tackle" now in view of Gildarts condition. I think they can add to the suspension if the injury is deemed to be long term and caused by foul play.

