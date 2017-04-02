|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It can be difficult keeping up to date when you've spent all last season hiding under a stone somewhere, cut them some slack, eh?
They weren't under a stone mate, they were languishing in the middle 8s looking forward to an away game at Batley!!
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:39 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Jukesays wrote:
No hes still playing.
Still picking up grand final winners trophies.
Now picking up World Club champions trophies.
Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:37 pm
ant1 wrote:
Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?
Absolutely no idea what that means about sarcasm?
If you were trying to be sarcastic then it's one of the worst attempts I've ever seen.
You said is "Sicknote" still playing, you thought he'd retired?
How is that sarcastic?
He has 3 grand final rings? Again not sure what your point is?
As for asking me about the bloke with the stiff neck, well I think that just sums you up perfectly.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock
"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"
[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]
Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"
I thanked him and went on my Merry way!
RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:32 pm
ant1 wrote:
Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?
It'll be interesting to see how your guy with the obvious biscuit addiction gets on at the judiciary this week.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:34 am
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It'll be interesting to see how your guy with the obvious biscuit addiction gets on at the judiciary this week.
Unfortunately I think he will be let off with a fairly lenient sentence. I've often criticised the RFL disciplinary as. Ring too soft and don't expect that to change anytime soon.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:17 am
Jukesays wrote:
Absolutely no idea what that means about sarcasm?
If you were trying to be sarcastic then it's one of the worst attempts I've ever seen.
You said is "Sicknote" still playing, you thought he'd retired?
How is that sarcastic?
He has 3 grand final rings? Again not sure what your point is?
As for asking me about the bloke with the stiff neck, well I think that just sums you up perfectly.
I think its pretty obvious what his point is
He hasnt got nearly as many rings as our captain... or former captain... or even Ian Kirke for that matter
(Actually do you even get rings in SL? I though you were given winners medals instead?)
Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:43 am
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It got worse every time I watched it. What was he thinking?
not being funny here (but i guess i am) but 10 years ago or even less no one would have batted an eyelid at that tackle it would have just been seen as misfortune, not saying its right, but to say its malicious is way over the top, its careless and now illegal, sin binning probably been ok 5 years ago but with trial by social media factor probable a 1-2 game ban, and thats probably fair enough, but lets not make it out to be something worse than it is, if say kalum watkins or ryan hall made that tackle would there be the same outrage.
and as for Ablett and whatever he's called (the wrecking ball) its just part of the game hands in false head into face elbows on floor, always has been, and long may it continue, this is Rugby league after all.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:05 am
rollin thunder wrote:
not being funny here (but i guess i am) but 10 years ago or even less no one would have batted an eyelid at that tackle it would have just been seen as misfortune, not saying its right, but to say its malicious is way over the top, its careless and now illegal, sin binning probably been ok 5 years ago but with trial by social media factor probable a 1-2 game ban, and thats probably fair enough, but lets not make it out to be something worse than it is, if say kalum watkins or ryan hall made that tackle would there be the same outrage.
and as for Ablett and whatever he's called (the wrecking ball) its just part of the game hands in false head into face elbows on floor, always has been, and long may it continue, this is Rugby league after all.
Im not having that mate, surely a crusher tackle would have at least seen you spend 1 game on the sidelines
As for Ablett, no way will he get in any trouble for something that happens multiple times in every game, Im not a huge fan of it as I like the game to be played hard but fair, but if he keeps playing well then I dont really care tbh
Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:28 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think its pretty obvious what his point is
He hasnt got nearly as many rings as our captain... or former captain... or even Ian Kirke for that matter
(Actually do you even get rings in SL? I though you were given winners medals instead?)
Ooooooookkkkk?
Not sure what how many grand final wins someone has won has to do with this particular discussion?
Pretty sure someone mentioned that they hope lockers plays next time we meet (along with mickey mac/Bateman etc.) as ablett/ferres wouldn't be so keen to push their luck.
If every reply is based on how many winners rings/medals someone has then we may all pack in and sit back that Leeds can't do no wrong as an ex player once won more medals than everyone who currently plays now.
Every discussion is null and void because of that?
Oh wait
I'd play the sean Edwards card but keep forgetting RL only started 96.
