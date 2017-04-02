WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Gildart

 
Post a reply

Re: Gildart

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:05 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 824
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It can be difficult keeping up to date when you've spent all last season hiding under a stone somewhere, cut them some slack, eh?


They weren't under a stone mate, they were languishing in the middle 8s looking forward to an away game at Batley!!

Re: Gildart

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:39 pm
ant1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 892
Jukesays wrote:
No hes still playing.
Still picking up grand final winners trophies.
Now picking up World Club champions trophies.


Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?

Re: Gildart

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:37 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5283
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
ant1 wrote:
Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?


Absolutely no idea what that means about sarcasm?
If you were trying to be sarcastic then it's one of the worst attempts I've ever seen.
You said is "Sicknote" still playing, you thought he'd retired?
How is that sarcastic?

He has 3 grand final rings? Again not sure what your point is?

As for asking me about the bloke with the stiff neck, well I think that just sums you up perfectly.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: Gildart

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:32 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3328
ant1 wrote:
Hasn't sarcasm hit the dark side of the hill yet?
By the way how many rings has he collected so far?
How's your bloke with the stiff neck getting on?

It'll be interesting to see how your guy with the obvious biscuit addiction gets on at the judiciary this week.

Re: Gildart

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:34 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 484
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It'll be interesting to see how your guy with the obvious biscuit addiction gets on at the judiciary this week.


Unfortunately I think he will be let off with a fairly lenient sentence. I've often criticised the RFL disciplinary as. Ring too soft and don't expect that to change anytime soon.

Re: Gildart

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:17 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1108
Jukesays wrote:
Absolutely no idea what that means about sarcasm?
If you were trying to be sarcastic then it's one of the worst attempts I've ever seen.
You said is "Sicknote" still playing, you thought he'd retired?
How is that sarcastic?

He has 3 grand final rings? Again not sure what your point is?

As for asking me about the bloke with the stiff neck, well I think that just sums you up perfectly.


I think its pretty obvious what his point is

He hasnt got nearly as many rings as our captain... or former captain... or even Ian Kirke for that matter :lol:

(Actually do you even get rings in SL? I though you were given winners medals instead?)

Re: Gildart

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:43 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1411
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It got worse every time I watched it. What was he thinking?

not being funny here (but i guess i am) but 10 years ago or even less no one would have batted an eyelid at that tackle it would have just been seen as misfortune, not saying its right, but to say its malicious is way over the top, its careless and now illegal, sin binning probably been ok 5 years ago but with trial by social media factor probable a 1-2 game ban, and thats probably fair enough, but lets not make it out to be something worse than it is, if say kalum watkins or ryan hall made that tackle would there be the same outrage.

and as for Ablett and whatever he's called (the wrecking ball) its just part of the game hands in false head into face elbows on floor, always has been, and long may it continue, this is Rugby league after all.

Re: Gildart

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:05 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1108
rollin thunder wrote:
not being funny here (but i guess i am) but 10 years ago or even less no one would have batted an eyelid at that tackle it would have just been seen as misfortune, not saying its right, but to say its malicious is way over the top, its careless and now illegal, sin binning probably been ok 5 years ago but with trial by social media factor probable a 1-2 game ban, and thats probably fair enough, but lets not make it out to be something worse than it is, if say kalum watkins or ryan hall made that tackle would there be the same outrage.

and as for Ablett and whatever he's called (the wrecking ball) its just part of the game hands in false head into face elbows on floor, always has been, and long may it continue, this is Rugby league after all.


Im not having that mate, surely a crusher tackle would have at least seen you spend 1 game on the sidelines

As for Ablett, no way will he get in any trouble for something that happens multiple times in every game, Im not a huge fan of it as I like the game to be played hard but fair, but if he keeps playing well then I dont really care tbh

Re: Gildart

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:28 am
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5283
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think its pretty obvious what his point is

He hasnt got nearly as many rings as our captain... or former captain... or even Ian Kirke for that matter :lol:

(Actually do you even get rings in SL? I though you were given winners medals instead?)


Ooooooookkkkk?
Not sure what how many grand final wins someone has won has to do with this particular discussion?
Pretty sure someone mentioned that they hope lockers plays next time we meet (along with mickey mac/Bateman etc.) as ablett/ferres wouldn't be so keen to push their luck.
If every reply is based on how many winners rings/medals someone has then we may all pack in and sit back that Leeds can't do no wrong as an ex player once won more medals than everyone who currently plays now.
Every discussion is null and void because of that?
Oh wait
I'd play the sean Edwards card but keep forgetting RL only started 96.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, dualcodefan, Edinburgh Warrior, J L Hooker, Jukesays, JWarriors, Mable_Syrup, P-J, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, tigersteve, Towns88, warrior1872 and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,2301,53775,9014,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
LEIGH
v
CATALANS  
  Sat 8th Apr : 06:00
NRL-R6
MANLY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 08:30
NRL-R6
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 10:30
NRL-R6
NQL COWBOYS
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:00
CH-R9
TOULOUSE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:30
CH1-R4
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 9th Apr : 05:00
NRL-R6
NZ WARRIORS
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  