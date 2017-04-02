jinkin jimmy wrote: It got worse every time I watched it. What was he thinking?

not being funny here (but i guess i am) but 10 years ago or even less no one would have batted an eyelid at that tackle it would have just been seen as misfortune, not saying its right, but to say its malicious is way over the top, its careless and now illegal, sin binning probably been ok 5 years ago but with trial by social media factor probable a 1-2 game ban, and thats probably fair enough, but lets not make it out to be something worse than it is, if say kalum watkins or ryan hall made that tackle would there be the same outrage.and as for Ablett and whatever he's called (the wrecking ball) its just part of the game hands in false head into face elbows on floor, always has been, and long may it continue, this is Rugby league after all.