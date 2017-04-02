WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart

Rogues Gallery wrote:
I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.
btw you probably will :D


Dont forget we will probably have Galloway back by then, who I believe Phil Gould once called 'the angriest man in rugby league', singleton as well who can hold is own (reffering more to his big hits than that cheap shot on bird before you say)

Ablett never claims to be a 'tough guy', as I said he is more of a snide and wind up merchant, more like Farrell than bateman

Ferres tweeted an apology btw, in case you didnt see

leedsnsouths wrote:
Ferres tweeted an apology btw, in case you didnt see


About as sincere as his marriage vows!!

Bigredwarrior wrote:
About as sincere as his marriage vows!!

:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

Rogues Gallery wrote:
I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.
btw you probably will :D

Is o'loughlan a tough guy, can't say I've ever noticed.

Rogues Gallery wrote:
I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.
btw you probably will :D


Does O'Loughlin still play for Wigan?
Thought "Sicknote" had called it a day.

ant1 wrote:
Does O'Loughlin still play for Wigan?
Thought "Sicknote" had called it a day.


No hes still playing.
Still picking up grand final winners trophies.
Now picking up World Club champions trophies.
Jukesays wrote:
No hes still playing.
Still picking up grand final winners trophies.
Now picking up World Club champions trophies.

It can be difficult keeping up to date when you've spent all last season hiding under a stone somewhere, cut them some slack, eh?

Bad foul by Ferres, malicious and dangerous and I'm not about to defend it.

Is Ablett's niggling worth a mention in the same thread? Seems to trivialise Ferres' actions if anything.

Singleton got five games for blindsiding Bird; Ferres merits more IMO. I'd be well p***ed off if one of yours had tried a stunt like that. Hope Gildart's ok.
Clearwing wrote:
Bad foul by Ferres, malicious and dangerous and I'm not about to defend it.

Is Ablett's niggling worth a mention in the same thread? Seems to trivialise Ferres' actions if anything.

Singleton got five games for blindsiding Bird; Ferres merits more IMO. I'd be well p***ed off if one of yours had tried a stunt like that. Hope Gildart's ok.

It got worse every time I watched it. What was he thinking?
