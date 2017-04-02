Rogues Gallery wrote:

btw you probably will I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.btw you probably will

Dont forget we will probably have Galloway back by then, who I believe Phil Gould once called 'the angriest man in rugby league', singleton as well who can hold is own (reffering more to his big hits than that cheap shot on bird before you say)Ablett never claims to be a 'tough guy', as I said he is more of a snide and wind up merchant, more like Farrell than bateman