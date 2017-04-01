Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member



It seems we all agree here that Ferres will face the disciplinary on that one.

I'll be interested to see if Ablett is charged with fingers in FPN's eyes.

FPN was absolutely mad, we've all seen him hit with a high shot and as soon as he hears the whistle he jogs away. He was livid last night. Never seen him that mad before.



Father Ted wrote: It seems we all agree here that Ferres will face the disciplinary on that one.

I'll be interested to see if Ablett is charged with fingers in FPN's eyes.

FPN was absolutely mad, we've all seen him hit with a high shot and as soon as he hears the whistle he jogs away. He was livid last night. Never seen him that mad before.



I said exactly that last night FT. Something definitely went on in the tackle and it really got to FPN. From the replay it doesn't look like a gauge to me but I may well be wrong. Either way, he shouldn't have reacted the way he did but that's easy for me to say!!



leedsnsouths wrote: Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'



If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about



Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle



Talk about bkinkered. Ferres' technique was poor until he lifted Gildart up and crushed him for a second time, at that point it became malicious.



I can only assume you are suggesting that once a defender has made contact the attacker should just go down and not try to gain more yards or attempt to land on his front to get a quick play the ball. That's what the wrestling is all about, trying to speed it up in attack or slow it down in defence. May as well play tick and pass then. If you think it's only Wigan who practice wrestling you couldn't be more wrong.



Talk about bkinkered. Ferres' technique was poor until he lifted Gildart up and crushed him for a second time, at that point it became malicious.

I can only assume you are suggesting that once a defender has made contact the attacker should just go down and not try to gain more yards or attempt to land on his front to get a quick play the ball. That's what the wrestling is all about, trying to speed it up in attack or slow it down in defence. May as well play tick and pass then. If you think it's only Wigan who practice wrestling you couldn't be more wrong.

You'd be very right to say I'm concerned about crusher tackles as I am about all forms of dangerous contact. In Magures first season we were bad for it and I hated it and spoke out about it then, I've not changed my mind since. Occasionally accidents happen whether it be poor technique or just an accident but Ferres' was neither. Out of all the forms of dangerous contact the Crusher is the worst imo simply because it has the potential to put someone in a wheelchair for life or possibly worse. On the very rare occasion I see one that I feel is intentional, then yes I'm worried.

It was a bad tackle and Ferres will get a ban. I can see why, with Cherry and white specs on you'd see it as a deliberate piece of foul play. Forgive me for having a touch of the blue and amber in my view that it MIGHT just have been P poor technique. Which ever, he deserves a spell on the side lines to reflect. You have an exciting crop of young tallent coming through, you also have the odd dirty, cheap shot merchant, as do most if not all teams. But whilst ever you employ the Union reject brother, you can't claim to be whiter than white.



P.S. I think SW deported himself brilliantly in the post match interview. Took defeat very well, showed some class in defeat. [Gareth]

Wigg'n wrote: Why do Leeds fans always act like they're RL experts? So boring.



TOMCAT wrote: It was a bad tackle and Ferres will get a ban. I can see why, with Cherry and white specs on you'd see it as a deliberate piece of foul play. Forgive me for having a touch of the blue and amber in my view that it MIGHT just have been P poor technique. Which ever, he deserves a spell on the side lines to reflect. You have an exciting crop of young tallent coming through, you also have the odd dirty, cheap shot merchant, as do most if not all teams. But whilst ever you employ the Union reject brother, you can't claim to be whiter than white.



P.S. I think SW deported himself brilliantly in the post match interview. Took defeat very well, showed some class in defeat.



In fairness to Wane he does give credit where its due and yes his reponse about the tackle was the correct one.



In fairness to Wane he does give credit where its due and yes his reponse about the tackle was the correct one.

I hope and prefer to think that it wasnt malicous and just one of those things that you can put down to poor technique as you say.

Bigredwarrior wrote: I said exactly that last night FT. Something definitely went on in the tackle and it really got to FPN. From the replay it doesn't look like a gauge to me but I may well be wrong. Either way, he shouldn't have reacted the way he did but that's easy for me to say!!



He's so sly Albert it's untrue. It's the second week on the trot he's gone near players eyes for them to then lash out and give him a penalty (with Danny Brough picking up a ban for his trouble). Both weeks he knows exactly what he's doing but he keeps it just the right side of an eye gouge to stay clear of disciplinary trouble.



He's so sly Albert it's untrue. It's the second week on the trot he's gone near players eyes for them to then lash out and give him a penalty (with Danny Brough picking up a ban for his trouble). Both weeks he knows exactly what he's doing but he keeps it just the right side of an eye gouge to stay clear of disciplinary trouble.

In a weird way it was good to see some ill feeling back in the Wigan/Leeds fixture last night. They were so poor it wasn't really there last year but they look decent this year and it was good to see them whipping up a bit of intensity against our half strength team. That bit of needle will help focus the minds of our proper team when (if) we get the injured lads back and play Leeds again. Brian McDermott said it was the best they'd played all year which is a pat on our back really. They'll have to play a dam site better to get over a Wigan side including 8 missing starters plus Gildart!

NickyKiss wrote: He's so sly Albert it's untrue. It's the second week on the trot he's gone near players eyes for them to then lash out and give him a penalty (with Danny Brough picking up a ban for his trouble). Both weeks he knows exactly what he's doing but he keeps it just the right side of an eye gouge to stay clear of disciplinary trouble.



In a weird way it was good to see some ill feeling back in the Wigan/Leeds fixture last night. They were so poor it wasn't really there last year but they look decent this year and it was good to see them whipping up a bit of intensity against our half strength team. That bit of needle will help focus the minds of our proper team when (if) we get the injured lads back and play Leeds again. Brian McDermott said it was the best they'd played all year which is a pat on our back really. They'll have to play a dam site better to get over a Wigan side including 8 missing starters plus Gildart!

How nobody has ever put Ablett over the stand leaves me a little bewildered. He looks like a soft shoite and acts like a soft shoite so why he has never been slotted just leaves me baffled.

I'm ok with Ferres as long as what goes around comes around is in force in the next game between us. Hope Sutton chins him good and proper early doors.

How nobody has ever put Ablett over the stand leaves me a little bewildered. He looks like a soft shoite and acts like a soft shoite so why he has never been slotted just leaves me baffled.

I'm ok with Ferres as long as what goes around comes around is in force in the next game between us. Hope Sutton chins him good and proper early doors.

Losing always hurts but with so many young kids playing I'm quite relaxed about last night which really is a problem with the current set up. A loss to Leeds should hurt but I dint give a fishes tit.



NickyKiss wrote: He's so sly Albert it's untrue. It's the second week on the trot he's gone near players eyes for them to then lash out and give him a penalty (with Danny Brough picking up a ban for his trouble). Both weeks he knows exactly what he's doing but he keeps it just the right side of an eye gouge to stay clear of disciplinary trouble.



In a weird way it was good to see some ill feeling back in the Wigan/Leeds fixture last night. They were so poor it wasn't really there last year but they look decent this year and it was good to see them whipping up a bit of intensity against our half strength team. That bit of needle will help focus the minds of our proper team when (if) we get the injured lads back and play Leeds again. Brian McDermott said it was the best they'd played all year which is a pat on our back really. They'll have to play a dam site better to get over a Wigan side including 8 missing starters plus Gildart!



I said the same thing on my board about the aggression, love seeing it in a Leeds Wigan game, show the players care (not including Ferres in that btw)



Ablett is a bit of a snide but he didnt do anything illegal and got exactly what he wanted, Nuausala dropped the ball on his next carry cos he was too busy looking for Ablett, whilst he went over for the winner (he is having his best season in years fwiw)



I said the same thing on my board about the aggression, love seeing it in a Leeds Wigan game, show the players care (not including Ferres in that btw)

Ablett is a bit of a snide but he didnt do anything illegal and got exactly what he wanted, Nuausala dropped the ball on his next carry cos he was too busy looking for Ablett, whilst he went over for the winner (he is having his best season in years fwiw)

Next game youll have bateman, Farrell and your skipper back and they will do similar and we will all boo them and complain on our board and the circle of RL life continues

leedsnsouths wrote: I said the same thing on my board about the aggression, love seeing it in a Leeds Wigan game, show the players care (not including Ferres in that btw)



Ablett is a bit of a snide but he didnt do anything illegal and got exactly what he wanted, Nuausala dropped the ball on his next carry cos he was too busy looking for Ablett, whilst he went over for the winner (he is having his best season in years fwiw)



Next game youll have bateman, Farrell and your skipper back and they will do similar and we will all boo them and complain on our board and the circle of RL life continues



I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.

I hope we have McIlorum, O'Loughlin and Bateman back for the next game v Leeds and see how those "tough guys" Ablett and Ferres go.

btw you probably will



