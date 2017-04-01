WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:59 pm
Father Ted
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7241
It seems we all agree here that Ferres will face the disciplinary on that one.
I'll be interested to see if Ablett is charged with fingers in FPN's eyes.
FPN was absolutely mad, we've all seen him hit with a high shot and as soon as he hears the whistle he jogs away. He was livid last night. Never seen him that mad before.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:05 pm
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 822
Father Ted wrote:
It seems we all agree here that Ferres will face the disciplinary on that one.
I'll be interested to see if Ablett is charged with fingers in FPN's eyes.
FPN was absolutely mad, we've all seen him hit with a high shot and as soon as he hears the whistle he jogs away. He was livid last night. Never seen him that mad before.


I said exactly that last night FT. Something definitely went on in the tackle and it really got to FPN. From the replay it doesn't look like a gauge to me but I may well be wrong. Either way, he shouldn't have reacted the way he did but that's easy for me to say!!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:20 pm
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 482
leedsnsouths wrote:
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'

If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about

Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle


Talk about bkinkered. Ferres' technique was poor until he lifted Gildart up and crushed him for a second time, at that point it became malicious.

I can only assume you are suggesting that once a defender has made contact the attacker should just go down and not try to gain more yards or attempt to land on his front to get a quick play the ball. That's what the wrestling is all about, trying to speed it up in attack or slow it down in defence. May as well play tick and pass then. If you think it's only Wigan who practice wrestling you couldn't be more wrong.

You'd be very right to say I'm concerned about crusher tackles as I am about all forms of dangerous contact. In Magures first season we were bad for it and I hated it and spoke out about it then, I've not changed my mind since. Occasionally accidents happen whether it be poor technique or just an accident but Ferres' was neither. Out of all the forms of dangerous contact the Crusher is the worst imo simply because it has the potential to put someone in a wheelchair for life or possibly worse. On the very rare occasion I see one that I feel is intentional, then yes I'm worried.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:51 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1653
Location: Happy Valley
It was a bad tackle and Ferres will get a ban. I can see why, with Cherry and white specs on you'd see it as a deliberate piece of foul play. Forgive me for having a touch of the blue and amber in my view that it MIGHT just have been P poor technique. Which ever, he deserves a spell on the side lines to reflect. You have an exciting crop of young tallent coming through, you also have the odd dirty, cheap shot merchant, as do most if not all teams. But whilst ever you employ the Union reject brother, you can't claim to be whiter than white.

P.S. I think SW deported himself brilliantly in the post match interview. Took defeat very well, showed some class in defeat.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:28 pm
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13858
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Wigg'n wrote:
Why do Leeds fans always act like they're RL experts? So boring.


1 pr1ck in particular springs to mind
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
