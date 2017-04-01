leedsnsouths wrote: Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'



If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about



Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle

Talk about bkinkered. Ferres' technique was poor until he lifted Gildart up and crushed him for a second time, at that point it became malicious.I can only assume you are suggesting that once a defender has made contact the attacker should just go down and not try to gain more yards or attempt to land on his front to get a quick play the ball. That's what the wrestling is all about, trying to speed it up in attack or slow it down in defence. May as well play tick and pass then. If you think it's only Wigan who practice wrestling you couldn't be more wrong.You'd be very right to say I'm concerned about crusher tackles as I am about all forms of dangerous contact. In Magures first season we were bad for it and I hated it and spoke out about it then, I've not changed my mind since. Occasionally accidents happen whether it be poor technique or just an accident but Ferres' was neither. Out of all the forms of dangerous contact the Crusher is the worst imo simply because it has the potential to put someone in a wheelchair for life or possibly worse. On the very rare occasion I see one that I feel is intentional, then yes I'm worried.