chunkyhugo wrote:
Grow up.
The truth hurts me thinks.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:46 pm
Ultimately we'll never win with Leeds fans. It's good to see a few back around these parts as I thought they'd all closed their accounts!
Happy enough with last night. Give us the 8 lads missing from our starting 13 back and fingers crossed no Leeds players decide to try and injury any more of ours next time and I'm sure we'll be ok.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:19 pm
Ferres came back on with 31 mins to go.
I'd be interested to know how many times he took the ball up in that 31 minutes.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:47 pm
Trainman wrote:
Not naughty, you plainly said Gildart contributed to being picked up and then driven back down. I suppose if someone is the victim of a cannonball then you would say they contributed as they were running?
We all watch the same game, we all have players from the team we support do stupid things and there are always a handful of supporters who attempt to defend their players actions however bad they are. You are one of those.
The crusher was the worst I've ever seen. It was a crusher tackle before he quite intentionally picked him up and did it again, you can easily make a case for the first half being accidental But there's no way the second one was.
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'
If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about
Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:49 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'
If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about
Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle
Utter tripe
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:49 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'
If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about
Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle
On that basis players on the receiving end of a 'cannonball' tackle are also culpable as the third man can only come in to attack the legs if the ball carrier refuses to go down when tackled by two players.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:54 pm
hatty wrote:
You've still got a guy serving a six match ban for deliberate and cheap off the ball headshot and now this deliberate act to injure a player. You've earned the title of dirtiest team.
So 2 incidents then?
Your coach admitted to spending the whole weeks preparation in the wrestling pit, and their is video footage of him telling his players to knock people out
A few of your big bad forwards also decided to come over and try bully our youngest player when he was setting up for a kick
Also, Sean O'L, your captain, has admitted that when they were playing Bradford (years ago) he knew he couldnt stop Vinakolo legally and so instead purposley went high on him and ended up ripping out some of his braided hair!
I dont condone what Singleton or Ferres did, but pot kettle black mate
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:56 pm
P-J wrote:
On that basis players on the receiving end of a 'cannonball' tackle are also culpable as the third man can only come in to attack the legs if the ball carrier refuses to go down when tackled by two players.
Difference between running and wrestling isnt there though?
When you were a kid Im sure you coach told you to run hard and make meters, he probably didnt tell you to grab players by their joints and use them as levers to win the ptb...
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:59 pm
Yep wrestling has nothing to do with it???
Before the wrestling came into the sport rushers were ridiculously rare, but now in the NRL there is one nearly every week, also since the introduction of wrestling injuries in general have rapidly increased
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:46 pm
Why do Leeds fans always act like they're RL experts? So boring.
