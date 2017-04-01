Trainman wrote: Not naughty, you plainly said Gildart contributed to being picked up and then driven back down. I suppose if someone is the victim of a cannonball then you would say they contributed as they were running?



We all watch the same game, we all have players from the team we support do stupid things and there are always a handful of supporters who attempt to defend their players actions however bad they are. You are one of those.



The crusher was the worst I've ever seen. It was a crusher tackle before he quite intentionally picked him up and did it again, you can easily make a case for the first half being accidental But there's no way the second one was.

Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents aboutFerres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle