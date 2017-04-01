WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:42 pm
Grow up.

The truth hurts me thinks.
Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:46 pm
Ultimately we'll never win with Leeds fans. It's good to see a few back around these parts as I thought they'd all closed their accounts!

Happy enough with last night. Give us the 8 lads missing from our starting 13 back and fingers crossed no Leeds players decide to try and injury any more of ours next time and I'm sure we'll be ok.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:19 pm
Ferres came back on with 31 mins to go.
I'd be interested to know how many times he took the ball up in that 31 minutes.
Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:47 pm
Not naughty, you plainly said Gildart contributed to being picked up and then driven back down. I suppose if someone is the victim of a cannonball then you would say they contributed as they were running?

We all watch the same game, we all have players from the team we support do stupid things and there are always a handful of supporters who attempt to defend their players actions however bad they are. You are one of those.

The crusher was the worst I've ever seen. It was a crusher tackle before he quite intentionally picked him up and did it again, you can easily make a case for the first half being accidental But there's no way the second one was.


Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'

If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about

Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:49 pm
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'

If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about

Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle

Utter tripe
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:49 pm
Crusher tackles and cannoballs are very different though, with a cannon ball the player is stood still and has no contribution to the player running in, a crusher usually comes about from two players struggling to 'win the tackle'

If you are worried about crusher tackles so much, then maybe tell your coach not to spend the whole weeks training practising wrestling instead of rugby, as it is this stupid wrestling that brings these incidents about

Ferres' technique was very poor and he will get a ban almost certainly, but it wouldnt have happened without both players wrestling in the tackle

On that basis players on the receiving end of a 'cannonball' tackle are also culpable as the third man can only come in to attack the legs if the ball carrier refuses to go down when tackled by two players.
