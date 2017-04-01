WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gildart

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:43 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16790
Disgusting tackle and imo should have been straight red and a very long ban. It's a neck/breaker and imo cowardly tackle.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:45 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5127
sgtwilko wrote:
Nah Ablett would say he didn't see it as he had his hand in someones face. But all joking aside. I've seen much worse crusher tackles and seldom is any genuine action taken during the game. If Ferres gets a second punishment rhen fair enough. Hopefully Gildart makes a swift recovery.


Wow.

I'd love to see the worse crusher tackles you've seen? Ferres literally hoisted him up and piledrivered him into the floor with intent to do serious damage.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:46 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5127
Bigredwarrior wrote:
If Wigan sent him back out purely to get an extra substitute then that in itself needs looking at. That's how it was explained by the Sky commentary team. It's a ridiculous rule. It was plain to see he was unable to carry on due to foul play and his welfare should have been put before a 'free sub' in my view.


My view of it is that the sub off is a free interchange but if he comes back on then that counts. I could be wrong but it's more likely the SKY team is.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:51 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 481
sgtwilko wrote:
:NAUGHTY:


Not naughty, you plainly said Gildart contributed to being picked up and then driven back down. I suppose if someone is the victim of a cannonball then you would say they contributed as they were running?

We all watch the same game, we all have players from the team we support do stupid things and there are always a handful of supporters who attempt to defend their players actions however bad they are. You are one of those.

The crusher was the worst I've ever seen. It was a crusher tackle before he quite intentionally picked him up and did it again, you can easily make a case for the first half being accidental But there's no way the second one was.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:53 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 481
Wigg'n wrote:
My view of it is that the sub off is a free interchange but if he comes back on then that counts. I could be wrong but it's more likely the SKY team is.


I thought he had to come back on within 15 minutes to count as a free sub, if he doesn't come back on then it counts. By going back on it's a free sub but then he's taken off straight away so that would then count as a sub so evens itself out anyway. Doesn't make much sense to me.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:05 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 489
Location: East Leeds
Fair minded supporters of any team would not condone dirty play. If some numpties want to excuse Ferres for an act that WILL result in a deserved ban, ignore them. Why are some people stooping to their level by getting angry and responding to their idiocy. Ignore them. Most Rhinos fans will hope that Gildart makes a full and speedy recovery.
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:11 am
RuddyScoosers Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 29, 2010 4:17 pm
Posts: 317
Location: Sutton, St Helens.
RL is tough enough without seeing that kind of play.

It was a vile incident that could easily have led to a serious serious injury. How he wasn't red-carded I'll never know.

The sh*thouse can now be planning to put his feet up for a while as he's surely getting a long ban.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:32 am
rhinos21 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 972
Poor from ferres and he should get a ban, but spare me the moral outrage from the dirtiest team around.

Tomkins chicken wing first half seems to have gone under the radar and the grab on burrow was cheap shot.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:53 am
LeedsDave User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2400
Location: Headingley
It was dangerous and ridiculous from Ferres.

Hope Gildart is OK.
