sgtwilko wrote: :NAUGHTY:

Not naughty, you plainly said Gildart contributed to being picked up and then driven back down. I suppose if someone is the victim of a cannonball then you would say they contributed as they were running?We all watch the same game, we all have players from the team we support do stupid things and there are always a handful of supporters who attempt to defend their players actions however bad they are. You are one of those.The crusher was the worst I've ever seen. It was a crusher tackle before he quite intentionally picked him up and did it again, you can easily make a case for the first half being accidental But there's no way the second one was.