Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:10 am
Smooth Stu User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3041
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
In the vain hope that this doesn't degenerate into pointless argument and trolling, I want to say I hope he can get over this, and recover.
That was a sickening incident, which could have disastrous results.
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: "I'm very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan."

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:22 am
tugglesf78 User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: The Barton Arms
Crusher tackles are on a par with gouging in my opinion.

Any player guility should get a similar punishment.

The one last night was bad, right up until the point he decided to then piledrive him into the turf. Then it became abhorrent

Should have been a straight red.

Needs to book throwing at him big style.

Gildart could be looking at a long long lay off and I hope to god it is fixed quicker than clubbs was.
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:41 am
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3324
Yet over on the Leeds board some say Gildart was partly to blame. Scum.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:53 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Yet over on the Leeds board some say Gildart was partly to blame. Scum.

:NAUGHTY:
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:56 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
Smooth Stu wrote:
In the vain hope that this doesn't degenerate into pointless argument and trolling, I want to say I hope he can get over this, and recover.
That was a sickening incident, which could have disastrous results.

What you are doing is the definition of trolling.

Ferres will probably get a ban but 3 other blokes played a part in that tackle.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:08 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 940
Location: God's little acre
sgtwilko wrote:
What you are doing is the definition of trolling.

Ferres will probably get a ban but 3 other blokes played a part in that tackle.

You sir are Carl Ablett and I claim my £5

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:16 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
You sir are Carl Ablett and I claim my £5

Nah Ablett would say he didn't see it as he had his hand in someones face. But all joking aside. I've seen much worse crusher tackles and seldom is any genuine action taken during the game. If Ferres gets a second punishment rhen fair enough. Hopefully Gildart makes a swift recovery.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Gildart

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:22 am
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3324
Following on from Singleton's cheap shot Leeds are making quite a name for themselves.

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, endoman, exiled Warrior, Froggy, Itchy Arsenal, leg_end, lionarmour87, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, P-J, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, smokinjoe, suffolk rhinos, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, tugglesf78, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wigg'n and 258 guests

