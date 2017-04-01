|
In the vain hope that this doesn't degenerate into pointless argument and trolling, I want to say I hope he can get over this, and recover.
That was a sickening incident, which could have disastrous results.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:22 am
Crusher tackles are on a par with gouging in my opinion.
Any player guility should get a similar punishment.
The one last night was bad, right up until the point he decided to then piledrive him into the turf. Then it became abhorrent
Should have been a straight red.
Needs to book throwing at him big style.
Gildart could be looking at a long long lay off and I hope to god it is fixed quicker than clubbs was.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:41 am
Yet over on the Leeds board some say Gildart was partly to blame. Scum.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:53 am
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Yet over on the Leeds board some say Gildart was partly to blame. Scum.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:56 am
Smooth Stu wrote:
In the vain hope that this doesn't degenerate into pointless argument and trolling, I want to say I hope he can get over this, and recover.
That was a sickening incident, which could have disastrous results.
What you are doing is the definition of trolling.
Ferres will probably get a ban but 3 other blokes played a part in that tackle.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:08 am
sgtwilko wrote:
What you are doing is the definition of trolling.
Ferres will probably get a ban but 3 other blokes played a part in that tackle.
You sir are Carl Ablett and I claim my £5
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:16 am
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
You sir are Carl Ablett and I claim my £5
Nah Ablett would say he didn't see it as he had his hand in someones face. But all joking aside. I've seen much worse crusher tackles and seldom is any genuine action taken during the game. If Ferres gets a second punishment rhen fair enough. Hopefully Gildart makes a swift recovery.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:22 am
Following on from Singleton's cheap shot Leeds are making quite a name for themselves.
