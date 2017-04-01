I will start by saying I believe although Paul Anderson won us the LLS, I believe he in inherited a very good side made by Nathan Brown which got us through that season. Since then we have gradually gone backwards to the point today where we are a terrible terrible side who any team would fancy playing given that our defence is that of a League 2 side.



I believe Anderson was the start of ruining this club along with Richard Thewlis.



Anderson got rid of Greg Brown and we have not been the same since fitness and conditioning wise (look at the improvement at Salford).



Anderson has made terrible signings: Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Clough, Ferguson, Ormsby, Gaskell (I know hes playing OK but a 4 year deal is ridiculous) as is the same with Ryan Brierley especially as he is untested at SL level at the time of signing...especially at FB where Anderson wanted him to play.



I know Rapira is solid but Kopczak is better and we would of been better giving Koppy a better deal than bringing in Rapira.



Signed Huby to play a style of rugby which doesn't suit him so that turned out to be a crap signing.



One player due for OOC this season and that Rapira, lets face it Huddersfield "player welfare" Giants will find another 2-3 year deal for him.



1 Good signing made by Anderson and that is Seb Ikahihifo.



Since Anderson has gone Stone has come in and I have seen no improvement and we have got worse defensively. He keeps stating what he thinks is the problem and nothing changes week on week - is he the man for the job? He deserves more time but personally I don't think he is.



His 2 signings Wakeman ( has been poop) and no better than our youngsters and Mamo who will miss half of the season by which time middle 8s is a dead cert.



Has signed Mellor to play centre who is just not upto it the week before the season started (again Mellor deserves more time) is he any better than Sam Wood??? probably not.



O Brien and Nathan Mason never get mentioned by Stone when they will be back. Hinchliffe at hooker is a complete joke.



Leroy Cudjoe for captian is the wrong call and Cudjoe is becoming a bang average player himself and the wrong sort of player to captain a side as he is not vocal enough or doesn't show enough passion or desire to win to be captain.



Too many fans using injuries and excuse.......well 2 games we have picked up points in are Widnes and Wigan of which Widnes had 5-6 players out and both half backs and Wigan had 12 first team players injured who would be in the starting 17. Sicne have lost to Hull and Leeds and have had more players back since then so says it all really.



Worrying thing is we have Brierley, Gaskell all on long term and Ellis to come back long term...if that is our future in the halves we are in extreme trouble.



Too many average players still with contracts to run Wakeman, Clough, Smith(another Anderson signing), Ferguson, Gaskell, Murphy, Hinchcliffe and Ormsby etc.



I got slated on FB for this but part of me thinks maybe it could be best to get relegated, get rid of the dross and the coach and start from scratch.



If we do stay in SL this is going to take 3-4 years to sort out I think But the way we as a club give silly contracts it could potentially be more.



I don't think Stone has a clue what he is doing personally and I think he will resign in the next 2 months if Mamo turns out to be a poor signing.



I have felt sorry for Ken Davy in the past but tbh this season not as much.