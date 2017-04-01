WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Decline of the Huddersfield Giants

The Decline of the Huddersfield Giants

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:09 am
GiantJake1988
I will start by saying I believe although Paul Anderson won us the LLS, I believe he in inherited a very good side made by Nathan Brown which got us through that season. Since then we have gradually gone backwards to the point today where we are a terrible terrible side who any team would fancy playing given that our defence is that of a League 2 side.

I believe Anderson was the start of ruining this club along with Richard Thewlis.

Anderson got rid of Greg Brown and we have not been the same since fitness and conditioning wise (look at the improvement at Salford).

Anderson has made terrible signings: Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Clough, Ferguson, Ormsby, Gaskell (I know hes playing OK but a 4 year deal is ridiculous) as is the same with Ryan Brierley especially as he is untested at SL level at the time of signing...especially at FB where Anderson wanted him to play.

I know Rapira is solid but Kopczak is better and we would of been better giving Koppy a better deal than bringing in Rapira.

Signed Huby to play a style of rugby which doesn't suit him so that turned out to be a crap signing.

One player due for OOC this season and that Rapira, lets face it Huddersfield "player welfare" Giants will find another 2-3 year deal for him.

1 Good signing made by Anderson and that is Seb Ikahihifo.

Since Anderson has gone Stone has come in and I have seen no improvement and we have got worse defensively. He keeps stating what he thinks is the problem and nothing changes week on week - is he the man for the job? He deserves more time but personally I don't think he is.

His 2 signings Wakeman ( has been poop) and no better than our youngsters and Mamo who will miss half of the season by which time middle 8s is a dead cert.

Has signed Mellor to play centre who is just not upto it the week before the season started (again Mellor deserves more time) is he any better than Sam Wood??? probably not.

O Brien and Nathan Mason never get mentioned by Stone when they will be back. Hinchliffe at hooker is a complete joke.

Leroy Cudjoe for captian is the wrong call and Cudjoe is becoming a bang average player himself and the wrong sort of player to captain a side as he is not vocal enough or doesn't show enough passion or desire to win to be captain.

Too many fans using injuries and excuse.......well 2 games we have picked up points in are Widnes and Wigan of which Widnes had 5-6 players out and both half backs and Wigan had 12 first team players injured who would be in the starting 17. Sicne have lost to Hull and Leeds and have had more players back since then so says it all really.

Worrying thing is we have Brierley, Gaskell all on long term and Ellis to come back long term...if that is our future in the halves we are in extreme trouble.

Too many average players still with contracts to run Wakeman, Clough, Smith(another Anderson signing), Ferguson, Gaskell, Murphy, Hinchcliffe and Ormsby etc.

I got slated on FB for this but part of me thinks maybe it could be best to get relegated, get rid of the dross and the coach and start from scratch.

If we do stay in SL this is going to take 3-4 years to sort out I think But the way we as a club give silly contracts it could potentially be more.

I don't think Stone has a clue what he is doing personally and I think he will resign in the next 2 months if Mamo turns out to be a poor signing.

I have felt sorry for Ken Davy in the past but tbh this season not as much.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:23 am
jools
Can't argue with most of that tbh.
For me the buck stops with the board. They recruited a coach with a track record of inheriting a poorly performing team with average players on high paying long term deals, and failing to make any improvements - to inherit a poorly performing team with average players on high paying long term deals and expected him to make improvements. No surprise he isn't. But it's ok as he's s nice guy.
THe switch to Friday night has killed the game for me personally. The social side for us as a family has now disappeared due to the night aspect- and as there's currently little to look forward to on the pitch I'm not enjoying myself..... so why bother.......
Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:27 am
Jo Jumbuck
That seems to cover it. I half agree with you that the best way out could be relegation.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:32 am
Jo Jumbuck
jools wrote:
Can't argue with most of that tbh.
For me the buck stops with the board. They recruited a coach with a track record of inheriting a poorly performing team with average players on high paying long term deals, and failing to make any improvements - to inherit a poorly performing team with average players on high paying long term deals and expected him to make improvements. No surprise he isn't. But it's ok as he's s nice guy.
THe switch to Friday night has killed the game for me personally. The social side for us as a family has now disappeared due to the night aspect- and as there's currently little to look forward to on the pitch I'm not enjoying myself..... so why bother.......


They have got so much wrong jools , it beggars belief.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:56 am
gazzagiant
A lot will disagree with this but Ken Davey is now ruining what he built by letting things go the way they have over the last few years. Anderson should have gone way before he did and it seems there is zero ambition.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:34 am
onlyanorthernsoul
Just for the record, Greg brown left to concentrate on his business, then had an offer off Salford too good to turn down. That was from a mate of his direct to me. Said this before.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:10 pm
Chetnik
gazzagiant wrote:
A lot will disagree with this but Ken Davey is now ruining what he built by letting things go the way they have over the last few years. Anderson should have gone way before he did and it seems there is zero ambition.



I think more will agree than disagree to be honest. It's becoming pretty clear that the problems go beyond what's happening on the pitch.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:11 pm
Chetnik
onlyanorthernsoul wrote:
Just for the record, Greg brown left to concentrate on his business, then had an offer off Salford too good to turn down. That was from a mate of his direct to me. Said this before.


Your mate is unfortunately incorrect mate. It wasn't like that at all...

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:46 pm
onlyanorthernsoul
Never said it was my mate...

