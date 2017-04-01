Waterloo Winger wrote:

Maybe we should try and get some other loaded investors interested and get some more capital into the club and try as Koukash has done to buy in top players.I do not know who would be interested though after watching the dismal fare that has been dished up this and last season so far.Its a shame after all the years I have watched Fartown/Giants I am trying to find excuses to go to the game as I find it quite sole destroying to watch.I know the players give their best and try hard but we seem so far behind everyone now and it can only end one way if its not redressed quickly