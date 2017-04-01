WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thewlis out / Stone out

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:12 pm
Waterloo Winger wrote:
Maybe we should try and get some other loaded investors interested and get some more capital into the club and try as Koukash has done to buy in top players.I do not know who would be interested though after watching the dismal fare that has been dished up this and last season so far.Its a shame after all the years I have watched Fartown/Giants I am trying to find excuses to go to the game as I find it quite sole destroying to watch.I know the players give their best and try hard but we seem so far behind everyone now and it can only end one way if its not redressed quickly :BEAT: .


I really don't think there is anyone at the club, either on the playing and coaching side or on the board who is either capable or has the inclination to sort it, Maybe DAZ is right and rugby doesn't matter, as long as they all get paid.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:56 pm
thewlis is more teflon than Dupont why ken keeps him only he knows . As for Stone he cant even motivate the team i would like to see all the first team coaching staff go and start again . the squad is just about good enough to stay put if the get there act togather but what i have seen going down could be for the best as we could off load the trash we have signed

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:42 pm
If Thewis has a remit from the directors of managed decline he is hitting every target sign championship players from a broken club reduce crowds, non existent marketing, lack of goodwill in the town, get support down to 2k so we only have to open 1 stand he is hitting every target. The success of HTAFC has brought him more into focus and he now has nowhere to hide. Like a lot of people I'm not sure Stone can do it but we are now 6 games and counting and if things don't improve we need to escape again and then properly rebuild from top down
