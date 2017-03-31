|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 67
|
Sick of sitting on fence have been to cas tonight total embarrassment which I knew beforehand pack non existent only Jermaine with any pride. Things need to change or relegation will be the reality thewlis should have gone last year jury out on Stone with such poor championship recruitment but make no mistake Ken if you want super league things need to change and quick
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:01 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14605Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Thewlis should have gone? gone where and who would make him go?
For all we know he maybe doing a good job based on what the board have asked him to.
just cos the fans aren't happy doesn't mean the paymasters aren't.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:44 am
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 67
|
Sorry I made those comments after walking out 15 mins early last night and having a few beers to get over the embarasssing performance. In the cold light of day I totally stand by them!
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:08 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 149
|
Thewlis ineptitude goes back years he told brown not to resign or he wouldn't get paid out, sure board didn't ask him to do that, and before anyone says how do you know, I was there and have seen his ineptitude for years
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 999
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Thewlis should have gone? gone where and who would make him go?
For all we know he maybe doing a good job based on what the board have asked him to.
just cos the fans aren't happy doesn't mean the paymasters aren't.
Are you saying here Daz that he has a contract for life. Are you saying that even KD can't replace him should he want too.
If that is the case then the club is truly stuffed, We are already getting tickets at Half price in an attempt to entice fans, " not working" If the board are happy with the situation where they just keep throwing long term money at players, who just don't deliver, either because they don't have it in them or we don't have a N Brown to bring it out, Then i am sorry to say that Mr Davy deserves all he gets.
He is the Savior of the club, and fans " including me " hold him in high regard, but he is in danger of becoming the man to also bury the club. Unless there is stuff that we don't know about of course, On the face of it, the club is shambolic from the top down.
It may well be better to be relegated and have a fresh start rebuilding, But it would take more than just getting rid of overpaid and unwanted players, If the same people were still running the club, Why would anything change ?.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14605Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Of course Ken can, but only he and the rest of the board can, the coach can't, the fans can't.....my point was we don't know what constitutes doing a good or bad job from the board's point of view, they may be happy with the job that's been done based on what they've set out, off the field rather than on it.
I have no idea what targets are set out to the MD and whether or not he's achieving them.
Personally i would welcome a change myself just to see if it does help improve things on the field
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 999
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Of course Ken can, but only he and the rest of the board can, the coach can't, the fans can't.....my point was we don't know what constitutes doing a good or bad job from the board's point of view, they may be happy with the job that's been done based on what they've set out, off the field rather than on it.
I have no idea what targets are set out to the MD and whether or not he's achieving them.
Personally i would welcome a change myself just to see if it does help improve things on the field
Well as you say Daz, we have no idea, But i would have thought what constitutes a good job at a S league club is success on the field, If the success we have is satisfactory to the Board it just reinforces the view that a state of apathy exists at the club from top down and Rugby is of secondary importance.
In life failure is not generally rewarded, In League we get rid of players regarded as failures for whatever reason, same with coaches, conditioners whatever, What about the people that set these failures on, They seem to be immune from any consequences, For me as an example, Giving tickets away at half price is demonstrating failure, It is just trying to pay people to accept second rate because It's cheap, Well the reality is you have to entertain them, In this day and age there are so many things to do with your leisure time, people won't turn up to watch Dross no matter how cheap it is.
That always seems to be the way at the Giants, throw some money at it and pray it works, But it's not working and it hasn't worked since N Brown, The whole atmosphere around the Giants just shout's Loser, I hate to say this but so far RS looks no better that PA was, and far from improving we are just treading water, Still everybody is getting paid and in the comfort zone , why rock the boat, we can always blame everything on the players " also in the comfort zone " and they seem to be replaced regularly with no noticeable difference.
There have to be some decent people in the club, Perhaps in the wrong jobs, How many of them have a League background ?How many really care about League as long as they get paid, I get to know nothing " unlike some on here " but i know what i see, and what i see just says, All down hill from here.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:59 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14605Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
I agree to a point about on the field but for all we know Super League survival may be the one and only target these days, matchday corporate stuff may be making enough money to cover the low crowds or cheap tickets, i know the club have said this area of the club has never been as good.
Unless we are told what gets discussed at board level we will never know what is deemed as 'successful' either way the fans have their own views which inevitably will probably not be the same, we want to watch top players winning trophies in front of big crowds while playing brilliant rugby, the board people may just want to make enough money to get by?
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 999
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
I agree to a point about on the field but for all we know Super League survival may be the one and only target these days, matchday corporate stuff may be making enough money to cover the low crowds or cheap tickets, i know the club have said this area of the club has never been as good.
Unless we are told what gets discussed at board level we will never know what is deemed as 'successful' either way the fans have their own views which inevitably will probably not be the same, we want to watch top players winning trophies in front of big crowds while playing brilliant rugby, the board people may just want to make enough money to get by?
All that has a ring of truth about it DAZ but if true what does it say about the clubs regard for the fans, It just says fill yer boots while you can, No wonder people don't turn up, It just looks like Sky pays the players, the fans just keep the gravy bowl topped up for the staff. And if the corporate stuff is enough, Why bother with the Rugby at all, might as well grow Rhubarb on the pitch, be just as entertaining watching it grow, Bit rough on Town though.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 09, 2016 1:34 pm
Posts: 7
|
Maybe we should try and get some other loaded investors interested and get some more capital into the club and try as Koukash has done to buy in top players.I do not know who would be interested though after watching the dismal fare that has been dished up this and last season so far.Its a shame after all the years I have watched Fartown/Giants I am trying to find excuses to go to the game as I find it quite sole destroying to watch.I know the players give their best and try hard but we seem so far behind everyone now and it can only end one way if its not redressed quickly
.
|