GIANT DAZ wrote: Of course Ken can, but only he and the rest of the board can, the coach can't, the fans can't.....my point was we don't know what constitutes doing a good or bad job from the board's point of view, they may be happy with the job that's been done based on what they've set out, off the field rather than on it.



I have no idea what targets are set out to the MD and whether or not he's achieving them.



Personally i would welcome a change myself just to see if it does help improve things on the field

Well as you say Daz, we have no idea, But i would have thought what constitutes a good job at a S league club is success on the field, If the success we have is satisfactory to the Board it just reinforces the view that a state of apathy exists at the club from top down and Rugby is of secondary importance.In life failure is not generally rewarded, In League we get rid of players regarded as failures for whatever reason, same with coaches, conditioners whatever, What about the people that set these failures on, They seem to be immune from any consequences, For me as an example, Giving tickets away at half price is demonstrating failure, It is just trying to pay people to accept second rate because It's cheap, Well the reality is you have to entertain them, In this day and age there are so many things to do with your leisure time, people won't turn up to watch Dross no matter how cheap it is.That always seems to be the way at the Giants, throw some money at it and pray it works, But it's not working and it hasn't worked since N Brown, The whole atmosphere around the Giants just shout's Loser, I hate to say this but so far RS looks no better that PA was, and far from improving we are just treading water, Still everybody is getting paid and in the comfort zone , why rock the boat, we can always blame everything on the players " also in the comfort zone " and they seem to be replaced regularly with no noticeable difference.There have to be some decent people in the club, Perhaps in the wrong jobs, How many of them have a League background ?How many really care about League as long as they get paid, I get to know nothing " unlike some on here " but i know what i see, and what i see just says, All down hill from here.