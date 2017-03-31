GIANT DAZ wrote: Thewlis should have gone? gone where and who would make him go?



For all we know he maybe doing a good job based on what the board have asked him to.

just cos the fans aren't happy doesn't mean the paymasters aren't.

Are you saying here Daz that he has a contract for life. Are you saying that even KD can't replace him should he want too.If that is the case then the club is truly stuffed, We are already getting tickets at Half price in an attempt to entice fans, " not working" If the board are happy with the situation where they just keep throwing long term money at players, who just don't deliver, either because they don't have it in them or we don't have a N Brown to bring it out, Then i am sorry to say that Mr Davy deserves all he gets.He is the Savior of the club, and fans " including me " hold him in high regard, but he is in danger of becoming the man to also bury the club. Unless there is stuff that we don't know about of course, On the face of it, the club is shambolic from the top down.It may well be better to be relegated and have a fresh start rebuilding, But it would take more than just getting rid of overpaid and unwanted players, If the same people were still running the club, Why would anything change ?.