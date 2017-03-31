Yet another very competent performance from our new number 1 tonight..
.. But to see him celebrating at the final hooter, just on his own in the centre of the pitch, was great - what a show of passion and commitment he clearly has for the club.
I'm not doubting other players don't have the same but sometimes it's nice to be reminded the players feel it too.
