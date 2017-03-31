WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Frustrated and baffled

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:27 pm
gazzagiant
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 147
I suppose it says a lot about where we are at the moment that conceding 52 points at Cas is no surprise, and half expected. I get it that Rick Stone is working long term, but do we know what the long term goal is? Is it survival every year? Top 6? Top 4? Grand Final? Given that I get that, I assume that includes a fair number of the current squad, which is a worry because I would have expected some signs of improvement on the field but we seem to be as we were last year, actually worse defensively.
I can't think of many players playing anywhere near their potential ...is that down to them or the coaches?I don't know which coach is responsible for attack or defence, but we seem to be failing at both, again is it down to them or players?
I hear all the coaches are nice blokes, well liked and respected....too nice?
Saying the right things is one thing, making things happen is another and we hear what seem to be the right things but don't see improvements.
Of course I want to see a winning team, but losing in itself is not my main issue, I've seen enough losses over a long period, it's the frustration that I believe the team is capable of so much more and that we are struggling in a poor league!

Re: Frustrated and baffled

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:49 am
GiantDee
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 9:08 pm
Posts: 638
It's quite simple, our pack are too small so defensively we give up too many yards, get too many sucked into tackles which makes gaps in the defence. On attack we do not make the dents in the line others do, our guys put in the effort but are physically not big enough (Seb and Ukuma excepted).
Over the last couple of years, Eorl, Huby, Koppy all 17.5 stone or more yet mobile replaced by Rapids, Wakeman and Clough all about 16 stone. Almost every other team is significantly bigger than us up front.
RL is a simple game in some aspects, I do not believe any of our pack are too small individually to play SL, but collectively they are too small. It is that simple in my view.

Re: Frustrated and baffled

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:12 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7339
We were desperate for a prop- so instead of eg walker, stone brings in weakman, a second grade Aussie. And Nathan mason sits on the sidelines - only used at hull when desperate due to injuries.....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Frustrated and baffled

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:33 am
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 997
GiantDee wrote:
It's quite simple, our pack are too small so defensively we give up too many yards, get too many sucked into tackles which makes gaps in the defence. On attack we do not make the dents in the line others do, our guys put in the effort but are physically not big enough (Seb and Ukuma excepted).
Over the last couple of years, Eorl, Huby, Koppy all 17.5 stone or more yet mobile replaced by Rapids, Wakeman and Clough all about 16 stone. Almost every other team is significantly bigger than us up front.
RL is a simple game in some aspects, I do not believe any of our pack are too small individually to play SL, but collectively they are too small. It is that simple in my view.


I do take your point, but to be Honest we have had the weakest pack in the league for years, when we had Eorl and Huby we were no stronger, We have two very good forwards, the rest just sit back and let them do it all, and as long as your pack is getting a good hiding your Halves will never shine ( whoever they are ).

It's not altogether about size, although i agree it helps. It's about attitude and desire and effort, Leeds pushed our forwards backwards in the tackle with ease, Our men don't look like they even know they are supposed to do that, , We get three men in the tackle and we still go backwards. So although i agree with you , they are capable of better, or they shouldn't be playing.

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, AntonyGiant, Bearded, Bing [Bot], braytontiger, djhudds, HuddsRL5, Jo Jumbuck, onlyanorthernsoul, ploinerrhino, Yahoo [Bot], yorkieboy52 and 226 guests

