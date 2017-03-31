I suppose it says a lot about where we are at the moment that conceding 52 points at Cas is no surprise, and half expected. I get it that Rick Stone is working long term, but do we know what the long term goal is? Is it survival every year? Top 6? Top 4? Grand Final? Given that I get that, I assume that includes a fair number of the current squad, which is a worry because I would have expected some signs of improvement on the field but we seem to be as we were last year, actually worse defensively.

I can't think of many players playing anywhere near their potential ...is that down to them or the coaches?I don't know which coach is responsible for attack or defence, but we seem to be failing at both, again is it down to them or players?

I hear all the coaches are nice blokes, well liked and respected....too nice?

Saying the right things is one thing, making things happen is another and we hear what seem to be the right things but don't see improvements.

Of course I want to see a winning team, but losing in itself is not my main issue, I've seen enough losses over a long period, it's the frustration that I believe the team is capable of so much more and that we are struggling in a poor league!