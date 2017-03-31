WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wish list

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:03 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Who are the 3 signings currently in SL you would like to see come to Warrington not a case of likelyhood but within realms of the salary cap being the only stipulation?

1 Williams
2 Watkins
3 Marshall

I think they identify key areas we could improve in I think Williams is the most exciting prospect in super league he is still developing and making most of the half backs look average with the marquee rule we could afford him and say goodbye to gidley Watkins is still a classy centre that could flourish with our style of play and offer a real threat from anywhere on the pitch Evans and Russell to go. Marshall is the risk or speculative signing I can see him losing his spot at Wigan when players return to fitness could a first team spot lure him to us ?? I think he has shown real potential and has a very good record at scoring so far early to call but he could be worth the risk on a comparatively low wage compared to others.

With julien pushing for a spot in the starting squad I don't know about livett or what his best position would be and I feel that we need an established super league centre also leaving king and livett to battle it out I think there's a good mix of experience and youth and could be a very exciting team to watch

I think our pack is decent enough if a prop was to become available we should if we could make it happen. But we have tho forwards to challenge I just think they are not being asked to make hard yards but fast play the balls and for Russel and Clark to exploit just gets a bit boring every other play !!

Re: Wish list

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:35 pm
sir adrian morley
johnny lomax and walmsley of saints and defo williams,,send brown cooper and gidley out to pastures new..all 3 have been huge let downs

Re: Wish list

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:23 pm
rubber duckie
Williams
Johnstone
Watkins
Graham
Bateman
Re: Wish list

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:22 am
Mr Snoodle
Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly please...
Re: Wish list

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:01 am
charlie caroli
please
Please tell me why these players would want to come to Warrington?

Re: Wish list

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:11 am
To win silverware ? I believe that was the big attraction for Kevin Brown.

Re: Wish list

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:09 am
ninearches wrote:
To win silverware ? I believe that was the big attraction for Kevin Brown.

There you go Chas.
Re: Wish list

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:02 am
the flying biscuit
charlie caroli wrote:
pleasePlease tell me why these players would want to come to Warrington?



charlie knows they are far too young to go to Leigh......

you may have peaked too soon ....both yourself and your club.... :lol:
