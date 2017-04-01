RHINO-MARK wrote:
It's been an excellent response overall they've rolled their sleeves up regrouped & got stuck into these last 4 games with an intent to prove every doubter myself included wrong.
Hats off to the Coach & squad hopefully we maintain it & avoid another humiliation this year.
Onto the longer term i maintain we still need changes on/off the pitch & that the next part of the transition needs to be handled much better.
Fair enough Rhinoms....well perhaps apart from your last sentence.