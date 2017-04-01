Ok ok, i was wrongi certainly didn't expect 4 from 4 after Cas but by the same token i didn't expect Catalans and Wakey to be so poor and gift us some confidence, Huddersfield are a mess so how much you read into that i don't know.Wigan were also well under strength so last nights result and margin of victory was kind of expected, i still feel they are a bit ahead of us with players back but you can only beat what is infront of you as correctly pointed out.So, well done to the club for the response they have made, couldn't have done much more than they have and the heat is rightly of for the time being.That said, i still stand by feelings on where the club is heading and the need for regime changes.The fact changes shouldn't be need to be made mid season is obviously a good thing though.