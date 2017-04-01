WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Judge us after the next 4 games

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:04 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4428
Location: Living the Dream
RHINO-MARK wrote:
It's been an excellent response overall they've rolled their sleeves up regrouped & got stuck into these last 4 games with an intent to prove every doubter myself included wrong.
Hats off to the Coach & squad hopefully we maintain it & avoid another humiliation this year.
Onto the longer term i maintain we still need changes on/off the pitch & that the next part of the transition needs to be handled much better.


Fair enough Rhinoms....well perhaps apart from your last sentence.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:14 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4953
Location: Hill Valley
Ok ok, i was wrong :SHIFTY: i certainly didn't expect 4 from 4 after Cas but by the same token i didn't expect Catalans and Wakey to be so poor and gift us some confidence, Huddersfield are a mess so how much you read into that i don't know.Wigan were also well under strength so last nights result and margin of victory was kind of expected, i still feel they are a bit ahead of us with players back but you can only beat what is infront of you as correctly pointed out.

So, well done to the club for the response they have made, couldn't have done much more than they have and the heat is rightly of for the time being.That said, i still stand by feelings on where the club is heading and the need for regime changes.The fact changes shouldn't be need to be made mid season is obviously a good thing though.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:49 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14771
rhino65 wrote:
Still can't see where anyone states that we'd not beat Wigan at home.


Really? You need to look closer, it is quite clear. You wouldn't have got the predictions without some form of thought. I certainly wouldn't have expected it, or even thought we would come close. I would however have expected the other wins.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:59 am
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 57
Closer I have looked. Nowhere can I find the majority not expecting a Leeds win last night.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:10 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14771
rhino65 wrote:
Closer I have looked. Nowhere can I find the majority not expecting a Leeds win last night.


Well I am disagreeing with you, and see it quite clear. I actually think you are misunderstanding my argument though, as though these results have changed opinion. They haven't, but that doesn't stop last night being a result that people were not expecting, and deserving of credit.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:13 am
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 57
Disagree away, but the fact is that most posters as shown on the prediction thread expected a Leeds win.
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Exabot [Bot], Fallon, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Joshheff90, LeedsDave, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, malcadele, MSNbot Media, ploinerrhino, rhino65, rodhutch, Rogues Gallery, Seth, son of headingley, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 334 guests

