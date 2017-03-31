|
loiner81 wrote:
Shouldn't you be off moaning about our lack of props or something?
And again.. you seem happier that you were 'right' than that we won
Also playing 3 props didnt really work in our favour, we lost a lot of collision against a Wigan pack missing a few big hitters, conceeded two tries cuased by tired defenders not pushing across, and its not like Delaney played so well that it justified going with 5 backrowers
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:39 am
People get so precious and knickers in a twist. I would say last night, and it deserves credit, is the first game this season yet, where we have done something that wasn't expected. Previous results go exactly to what the majority expected, but last night was definitely a bonus result to what the majority thought. Another one next week and people are in entitled to crow a little territory.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:48 am
A cursory glance at the prediction thread would suggest the vast majority thought it would be a Leeds win.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:55 am
rhino65 wrote:
A cursory glance at the prediction thread would suggest the vast majority thought it would be a Leeds win.
That was on the basis of a weakened Wigan team. I was talking more about preseason predictions.
Although I do take something back on my previous comment, as the Cas result was also a surprise, as no one expected us to be quite that bad.
It is also worth noting that Wakefield last year hammered a weakened Wigan team around the same time.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:11 am
Nah not having it.....did you do a straw poll before the season started of which games we were expected to win? We also had players missing last night, not as many as Wigan, but missing nonetheless.
Before the season started I doubt anyone could have predicted how good Cas were going to be, another shallacking dished out last nigh.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:23 am
rhino65 wrote:
Nah not having it.....did you do a straw poll before the season started of which games we were expected to win? We also had players missing last night, not as many as Wigan, but missing nonetheless.
Before the season started I doubt anyone could have predicted how good Cas were going to be, another shallacking dished out last nigh.
We don't need a straw poll, we have a predictions thread on the finishing positions, which is in this board. So yes in answer to your questions. Look at it.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:25 am
Have to admit I was wrong, expected to win 2 of the 4, give credit to Mac and the team for turning things around after the Cas Mess, which I didn't think they were capable of. They do look to be trying to play a bit more creative as well which deserves mention. The "poor" performances against Leigh and Salford actually now look OK, considering the good results those teams have had. However this does not change my opinion on the team needing a reshuffle with new faces brought in whether from the academy or signings (really really want a new half back, even if it's a signing for next season). The Wigan team last night was weak, i still expect a fully fit Wigan to beat a fully fit Leeds by a couple of scores (hope I'm wrong) The big test for me is the next match v Cas, we have a lot of players back, look to be finding a new post 2015 identity and will be looking for revenge.
Other than that keep it up Leeds, doing well (and proven me wrong)
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:33 am
RoscoRhino wrote:
Have to admit I was wrong
Rosco, have you learned nothing from other posters? NEVER admit you're wrong - just pretend you never said it
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:53 am
Gotcha wrote:
We don't need a straw poll, we have a predictions thread on the finishing positions, which is in this board. So yes in answer to your questions. Look at it.
Still can't see where anyone states that we'd not beat Wigan at home.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:54 am
It's been an excellent response overall they've rolled their sleeves up regrouped & got stuck into these last 4 games with an intent to prove every doubter myself included wrong.
Hats off to the Coach & squad hopefully we maintain it & avoid another humiliation this year.
Onto the longer term i maintain we still need changes on/off the pitch & that the next part of the transition needs to be handled much better.
