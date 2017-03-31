Have to admit I was wrong, expected to win 2 of the 4, give credit to Mac and the team for turning things around after the Cas Mess, which I didn't think they were capable of. They do look to be trying to play a bit more creative as well which deserves mention. The "poor" performances against Leigh and Salford actually now look OK, considering the good results those teams have had. However this does not change my opinion on the team needing a reshuffle with new faces brought in whether from the academy or signings (really really want a new half back, even if it's a signing for next season). The Wigan team last night was weak, i still expect a fully fit Wigan to beat a fully fit Leeds by a couple of scores (hope I'm wrong) The big test for me is the next match v Cas, we have a lot of players back, look to be finding a new post 2015 identity and will be looking for revenge.



Other than that keep it up Leeds, doing well (and proven me wrong)