Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:38 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1095
loiner81 wrote:
Shouldn't you be off moaning about our lack of props or something?


And again.. you seem happier that you were 'right' than that we won

Also playing 3 props didnt really work in our favour, we lost a lot of collision against a Wigan pack missing a few big hitters, conceeded two tries cuased by tired defenders not pushing across, and its not like Delaney played so well that it justified going with 5 backrowers

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:39 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14768
People get so precious and knickers in a twist. I would say last night, and it deserves credit, is the first game this season yet, where we have done something that wasn't expected. Previous results go exactly to what the majority expected, but last night was definitely a bonus result to what the majority thought. Another one next week and people are in entitled to crow a little territory.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:48 am
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 54
A cursory glance at the prediction thread would suggest the vast majority thought it would be a Leeds win.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:55 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14768
rhino65 wrote:
A cursory glance at the prediction thread would suggest the vast majority thought it would be a Leeds win.


That was on the basis of a weakened Wigan team. I was talking more about preseason predictions.

Although I do take something back on my previous comment, as the Cas result was also a surprise, as no one expected us to be quite that bad.

It is also worth noting that Wakefield last year hammered a weakened Wigan team around the same time.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:11 am
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 54
Nah not having it.....did you do a straw poll before the season started of which games we were expected to win? We also had players missing last night, not as many as Wigan, but missing nonetheless.

Before the season started I doubt anyone could have predicted how good Cas were going to be, another shallacking dished out last nigh.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:23 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14768
rhino65 wrote:
Nah not having it.....did you do a straw poll before the season started of which games we were expected to win? We also had players missing last night, not as many as Wigan, but missing nonetheless.

Before the season started I doubt anyone could have predicted how good Cas were going to be, another shallacking dished out last nigh.


We don't need a straw poll, we have a predictions thread on the finishing positions, which is in this board. So yes in answer to your questions. Look at it.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:25 am
RoscoRhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:54 pm
Posts: 12
Have to admit I was wrong, expected to win 2 of the 4, give credit to Mac and the team for turning things around after the Cas Mess, which I didn't think they were capable of. They do look to be trying to play a bit more creative as well which deserves mention. The "poor" performances against Leigh and Salford actually now look OK, considering the good results those teams have had. However this does not change my opinion on the team needing a reshuffle with new faces brought in whether from the academy or signings (really really want a new half back, even if it's a signing for next season). The Wigan team last night was weak, i still expect a fully fit Wigan to beat a fully fit Leeds by a couple of scores (hope I'm wrong) The big test for me is the next match v Cas, we have a lot of players back, look to be finding a new post 2015 identity and will be looking for revenge.

Other than that keep it up Leeds, doing well (and proven me wrong)
