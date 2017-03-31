WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Judge us after the next 4 games

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Judge us after the next 4 games

 
Post a reply

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:32 pm
Dwayne Dibley User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 437
Location: around and about
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out

Jesus, if it had been Leeds being beaten fielding a half strength team, you would have been in melt down.We can only beat what's put in front of us. :roll:

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:35 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9682
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
What have Cas and Wigan beaten in reality? We were as depleted as Wigan tonight vs Cas, yet it was a clear indicator of a mass clearout needed apparently.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:40 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3211
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out


:lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:48 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9682
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
loiner81 wrote:
:lol:


Lost count of the number of people who said "let's see how the season pans out" after the Cas defeat ;)

McDermott making the internet coaches, CEO's and In-The-Knows look stupid since 2011. Of course everyone alledgely backed us to win 4 from 4 straight after the Cas defeat.....no really.

Wonder where the criticisers of my claims the attack will eventually come good are now???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:59 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1094
Why cant some people just be happy that we are playing pretty well?
Some seem more happy that they were right to back the coach than that we actually won

We are playing well but 1986 kangaroos we are not, can we leave it there?

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:05 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 528
Im happy. But then im an easily pleased Rhinos fan. Plus my Stanningley U8's team absolutely destroyed the team we played at half time. Good night all round!
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:12 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3211
ThePrinter wrote:
Lost count of the number of people who said "let's see how the season pans out" after the Cas defeat ;)

McDermott making the internet coaches, CEO's and In-The-Knows look stupid since 2011. Of course everyone alledgely backed us to win 4 from 4 straight after the Cas defeat.....no really.

Wonder where the criticisers of my claims the attack will eventually come good are now???


Probably off somewhere, trying to convince themselves and others that you said something completely different, just like they've been doing for the last few weeks. :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:17 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1094
loiner81 wrote:
Probably off somewhere, trying to convince themselves and others that you said something completely different, just like they've been doing for the last few weeks. :lol:


Apparently not then :WALL:

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:27 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9682
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
Why cant some people just be happy that we are playing pretty well?
Some seem more happy that they were right to back the coach than that we actually won

We are playing well but 1986 kangaroos we are not, can we leave it there?


Some have taken dogs abuse for over 12 months saying we'd be challenging when we had a proper pre-season....and looks what's happened with a proper preseason we are near the top :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:29 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3211
leedsnsouths wrote:
Apparently not then :WALL:


Shouldn't you be off moaning about our lack of props or something?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, apollosghost, Barrie's Glass Eye, Big Jim Slade, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Fat Boy, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, garforthrhino, GCM1980, Gotcha, HAILESY, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, lionarmour87, loiner81, Norris Cole, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Saint_Claire, Sam Buca II, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, supercat, The Magic Rat, thepimp007, ThePrinter, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 476 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,8552,15475,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
20-6
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
52-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
26-18
WIGAN
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  