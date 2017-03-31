|
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 437
Location: around and about
|
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out
Jesus, if it had been Leeds being beaten fielding a half strength team, you would have been in melt down.We can only beat what's put in front of us.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
What have Cas and Wigan beaten in reality? We were as depleted as Wigan tonight vs Cas, yet it was a clear indicator of a mass clearout needed apparently.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3210
|
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:48 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Lost count of the number of people who said "let's see how the season pans out" after the Cas defeat
McDermott making the internet coaches, CEO's and In-The-Knows look stupid since 2011. Of course everyone alledgely backed us to win 4 from 4 straight after the Cas defeat.....no really.
Wonder where the criticisers of my claims the attack will eventually come good are now???
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1091
|
Why cant some people just be happy that we are playing pretty well?
Some seem more happy that they were right to back the coach than that we actually won
We are playing well but 1986 kangaroos we are not, can we leave it there?
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 528
|
Im happy. But then im an easily pleased Rhinos fan. Plus my Stanningley U8's team absolutely destroyed the team we played at half time. Good night all round!
|
Never Underestimate A Rhino
Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:12 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3210
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Lost count of the number of people who said "let's see how the season pans out" after the Cas defeat
McDermott making the internet coaches, CEO's and In-The-Knows look stupid since 2011. Of course everyone alledgely backed us to win 4 from 4 straight after the Cas defeat.....no really.Wonder where the criticisers of my claims the attack will eventually come good are now??
?
Probably off somewhere, trying to convince themselves and others that you said something completely different, just like they've been doing for the last few weeks.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1091
|
loiner81 wrote:
Probably off somewhere, trying to convince themselves and others that you said something completely different, just like they've been doing for the last few weeks.
Apparently not then
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, chunkyhugo, ColD, D4mo78, Damo-Leeds, Fat Boy, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, GCM1980, Gotcha, Hessle Roader, JMT, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Mark Laurie, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau, Wardy67, WARRIOR5, WF Rhino and 544 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|