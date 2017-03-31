WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Judge us after the next 4 games

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Judge us after the next 4 games

 
Post a reply

Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:59 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Played 4
Won 4
Lost 0

Made plenty of the internet coaches & CEO's on here look silly :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:01 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19785
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:05 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out


Beat Catalans....."judge us next week"
Beat Wakey....."judge us next week"
Beat Hudds....."judge us next week"
Beat Wigan....."judge us throughout the season, although one defeat vs Cas didn't evoke feelings of judging us throughout a whole season" :lol:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:06 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19785
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
like I said lets see how the season pans out. I tipped leeds to win all 4, they couldn't have hand picked better games with the exeption of widnes.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:19 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
like I said lets see how the season pans out. I tipped leeds to win all 4, they couldn't have hand picked better games with the exeption of widnes.


Your Round 4 prediction had Catalans to beat us by 8 points :lol: :lol: :lol:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:21 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19785
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
correct my apologies. I went to change it as I predeicted before hetheringtons statement but left it to late.
I did say on the game thread I expected a response and leeds to win

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:23 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 52
The reaction speaks volumes. Way off the best squad we've had for the last 15 yrs, but the resolve can't be questioned.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:26 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1652
Location: Happy Valley
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out


They beat what was in front of them Tad and that is all they can do on any given week.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:27 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
correct my apologies. I went to change it as I predeicted before hetheringtons statement but left it to late.
I did say on the game thread I expected a response and leeds to win


And added that if Catalans got ahead we'd be f**ked as our bench is so pathetic.....stop digging that hole :lol:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:29 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
TOMCAT wrote:
They beat what was in front of them Tad and that is all they can do on any given week.


No don't be silly, on SouthStander they have to beat any team by a predetermined amount of points otherwise they won't win jack sh*t according to our multiple GF coaches on here :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, chunkyhugo, ColD, D4mo78, Damo-Leeds, Fat Boy, FlexWheeler, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, GCM1980, Gotcha, Hessle Roader, invmatt, JMT, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Mark Laurie, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau, Wardy67, WARRIOR5, WF Rhino and 551 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,8412,42775,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
20-6
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
52-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
26-18
WIGAN
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  