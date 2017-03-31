|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9681
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Played 4
Won 4
Lost 0
Made plenty of the internet coaches & CEO's on here look silly
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:01 pm
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:05 pm
|
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out
Beat Catalans....."judge us next week"
Beat Wakey....."judge us next week"
Beat Hudds....."judge us next week"
Beat Wigan....."judge us throughout the season, although one defeat vs Cas didn't evoke feelings of judging us throughout a whole season"
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:06 pm
like I said lets see how the season pans out. I tipped leeds to win all 4, they couldn't have hand picked better games with the exeption of widnes.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:19 pm
|
tad rhino wrote:
like I said lets see how the season pans out. I tipped leeds to win all 4, they couldn't have hand picked better games with the exeption of widnes.
Your Round 4 prediction had Catalans to beat us by 8 points
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:21 pm
correct my apologies. I went to change it as I predeicted before hetheringtons statement but left it to late.
I did say on the game thread I expected a response and leeds to win
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:23 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 52
The reaction speaks volumes. Way off the best squad we've had for the last 15 yrs, but the resolve can't be questioned.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:26 pm
tad rhino wrote:
beat 3 lower placed teams and a half strength wigan side. lets see how the season pans out
They beat what was in front of them Tad and that is all they can do on any given week.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:27 pm
tad rhino wrote:
correct my apologies. I went to change it as I predeicted before hetheringtons statement but left it to late.
I did say on the game thread I expected a response and leeds to win
And added that if Catalans got ahead we'd be f**ked as our bench is so pathetic.....stop digging that hole
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:29 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
They beat what was in front of them Tad and that is all they can do on any given week.
No don't be silly, on SouthStander they have to beat any team by a predetermined amount of points otherwise they won't win jack sh*t according to our multiple GF coaches on here
