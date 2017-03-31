WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

 
Post a reply

SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:29 pm
Elite Skolar 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2452
SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

This Good Friday sees London Skolars welcome their localâ€™ rivals Hemel Stags for the Annual clash between the two sides. This yearâ€™s contest will kick off on Friday 14th April at 4pm to ensure London RL fans can take in the London Broncos fixture vâ€™s Toulouse and then make it across to New River to finish the day with Skolars.

Despite Hemel Stags relocating the majority of their operation to Dewsbury, there is still a local bite when these two rivals play each other, and the move north has not diminished the Skolars desire to get one over on the men from Pennine Way.

The sides have already met once this season with the Skolars edging a messy Challenge Cup encounter by 22 points to 12. After experiencing the poor conditions at Pennine Way, which restricted a fast-flowing game, the Skolars will relish the opportunity to take on the Stags on the 3G surface at New River.

Fans are urged to arrive early and join us in the â€˜1995â€™ Clubhouse prior to the KO, where we will be showing live coverage on our HD Screens from the Superleague as Wigan take on St Helens and Castleford take on Wakefield.

In what has become a regular feature at Skolars on match-days, fans will be able to enjoy a wide selection of craft beer and real-ale from our sponsors Caveman Brewery. With hot food, live Rugby League all day, followed by post-match entertainment and a late bar option. Skolars is the only place to be on Good Friday.

For those fanâ€™s who want to start the day in style, the Skolars will be hosting pre-match hospitality in Bickles Yard. For just Â£30 with a programme and match-ticket included, fans can enjoy a hot meal, drinks, and coffee in comfort, before taking their seat in the grandstand before the big Derby Clash.

Match kicks off at 4 pm. Pre-match Hospitality and events from 12pm.KO moved to allow fans of both skolars and broncos to watch both games.

Tickets are now available online priced at Â£12 for adults & Â£6 concessions. Follow the link below to be part of the day :

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone- ... 2687659670

Re: SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:47 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 142
Why aren't Broncos this organised

Re: SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:35 pm
pronto User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2006 10:58 am
Posts: 826
Location: Essex
itsmeagain wrote:
Why aren't Broncos this organised


Lenagahan was at Wigan the last time I checked ! :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: LU2, pronto, Yahoo [Bot] and 41 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,5212,18175,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
24-37
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
18-38
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  