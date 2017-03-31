SKOLARS TO PUT ON SHOW FOR GOOD FRIDAY â€˜DERBYâ€™This Good Friday sees London Skolars welcome their localâ€™ rivals Hemel Stags for the Annual clash between the two sides. This yearâ€™s contest will kick off on Friday 14th April at 4pm to ensure London RL fans can take in the London Broncos fixture vâ€™s Toulouse and then make it across to New River to finish the day with Skolars.Despite Hemel Stags relocating the majority of their operation to Dewsbury, there is still a local bite when these two rivals play each other, and the move north has not diminished the Skolars desire to get one over on the men from Pennine Way.The sides have already met once this season with the Skolars edging a messy Challenge Cup encounter by 22 points to 12. After experiencing the poor conditions at Pennine Way, which restricted a fast-flowing game, the Skolars will relish the opportunity to take on the Stags on the 3G surface at New River.Fans are urged to arrive early and join us in the â€˜1995â€™ Clubhouse prior to the KO, where we will be showing live coverage on our HD Screens from the Superleague as Wigan take on St Helens and Castleford take on Wakefield.In what has become a regular feature at Skolars on match-days, fans will be able to enjoy a wide selection of craft beer and real-ale from our sponsors Caveman Brewery. With hot food, live Rugby League all day, followed by post-match entertainment and a late bar option. Skolars is the only place to be on Good Friday.For those fanâ€™s who want to start the day in style, the Skolars will be hosting pre-match hospitality in Bickles Yard. For just Â£30 with a programme and match-ticket included, fans can enjoy a hot meal, drinks, and coffee in comfort, before taking their seat in the grandstand before the big Derby Clash.Match kicks off at 4 pm. Pre-match Hospitality and events from 12pm.KO moved to allow fans of both skolars and broncos to watch both games.Tickets are now available online priced at Â£12 for adults & Â£6 concessions. Follow the link below to be part of the day :