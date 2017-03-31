Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm Posts: 3442 Location: Ascolta il tuo cuore / Laura Pausini
Well, I will not be going. I have an unwritten agreement with the club, I am happy to cough up £20 quid providing they win most of their games, but not if they lose a string like this. Anyway it's raining.
its stopped raining now, not sure about the club though, seems to be a big cloud over it.
