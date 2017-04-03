Burtons Forearm wrote: Don't want to be too much of a hysteric but both Minns and Heffernan could be a couple of weeks to careers over.

Minns has had concussions before and this did for Goulding's career. if Heffernan has a badly detached retina he may be looking at no contact sport in the future.

Good luck to them both they are an exciting centre partnership.

Concussion is always a worry especially when its reoccurring so I hope Minns will be ok to carry on.With regards to Heffernan. As far as I am aware and according to Sheens, it is a scratched eye (Corneal abrasion) These usually heal without causing any other problem. Even after the original injury is healed, however, the surface of the cornea is sometimes not as smooth as before. Some people who have had a corneal abrasion notice that the eye feels irritated again some time after the abrasion heals.What is it with centres and injuries, we do seem to get more than our share.