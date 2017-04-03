Don't want to be too much of a hysteric but both Minns and Heffernan could be a couple of weeks to careers over.
Minns has had concussions before and this did for Goulding's career. if Heffernan has a badly detached retina he may be looking at no contact sport in the future.
Good luck to them both they are an exciting centre partnership.
