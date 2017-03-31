Good game, good performance. Referee - SL standard my a*se. Did his best to undermine our cause. Most of the penalties given to Batley for alleged ball steals were extremely questionable.
We bombed 2 chances on both flanks on the opening set through sheer greed and a reluctance to pass on the overlap. I had just finished venting my spleen over this and then I spent the next 3 minutes applauding the skill, execution and pace of the next 2 long range tries.
I saw excellent performances today from Shaw, Moss and Salter that I didn't think any of them were capable of delivering on performances to date. Very pleased. Lawler went well, as did Horne and I was well chuffed with Josh Johnson on debut. Great addition. Jordan Abdull was outstanding in defence yet again.
It's likely we won't have our starting centres playing next week. Worrying crop of injuries picked up in the last 2 weeks. Luckily we have good squad depth, utility and quality this year.