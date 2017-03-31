Pickering Red wrote: Good game, good performance. Referee - SL standard my a*se. Did his best to undermine our cause. Most of the penalties given to Batley for alleged ball steals were extremely questionable.



We bombed 2 chances on both flanks on the opening set through sheer greed and a reluctance to pass on the overlap. I had just finished venting my spleen over this and then I spent the next 3 minutes applauding the skill, execution and pace of the next 2 long range tries.



I saw excellent performances today from Shaw, Moss and Salter that I didn't think any of them were capable of delivering on performances to date. Very pleased. Lawler went well, as did Horne and I was well chuffed with Josh Johnson on debut. Great addition. Jordan Abdull was outstanding in defence yet again.



It's likely we won't have our starting centres playing next week. Worrying crop of injuries picked up in the last 2 weeks. Luckily we have good squad depth, utility and quality this year.

We clocked off for about 15 minutes in 2nd half and scored immediately after we started to play again. Concentration is hard at this level when we're so far in front but this isn't professional enough for me.Moss had the best game I've seen him play and Salter proved he's still a centre. Johnson looks good running hard and true and a decent odd pass or two (not bad for a forward).Injuries - I reckon Moss and Minns will be ok but may not be risked next week. Heffernan is a worry. Clark should be back soon. Quinlan may be back for Leigh. At least most of them are young which gives them a chance for faster recovery.As for Dockar-Clay, really looking forward to seeing him, and IMHO may be on the bench over Easter.